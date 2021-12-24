There will be no change in Rohit Sharma’s salary, know how much he gets

Before the start of the T20 World Cup 2021, Virat Kohli announced in a video message that he would continue as captain in ODIs and Tests.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian Test team for the tour of South Africa on the evening of 8 December, giving information in a tweet that the All India Selection Committee has selected Rohit Sharma for T20. Later handed over the command of the ODI team. For the first time, different captains will be seen on the field for different formats. While Virat Kohli will be seen captaining the Test format, Rohit Sharma is going to fulfill this responsibility in the limited format.

After a long time in Indian cricket, many changes are suddenly being seen. Before the start of the T20 World Cup 2021, Virat Kohli announced in a video message that he would step down from the captaincy in this format after the mega event to manage his workload. Virat Kohli has done a wonderful job for the team as a captain. But he could not get the team a single ICC trophy under his captaincy.

On the South Africa tour, the Indian team will go to play Test cricket under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. While Rohit Sharma will lead the ODI. The captain of the T20 team, Rohit Sharma had already been announced, but the captaincy of the ODI team has been handed over to him. In such a situation, will Rohit Sharma’s salary make any difference after captaining the ODI and T20 teams? Let’s understand-

Currently, Rohit Sharma is included in the A+ contract list of BCCI. Along with them Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are also included. These players get Rs 7 crore from the board as annual salary. At present, there is no change in the annual salary of Rohit Sharma.

Actually Rohit Sharma has not got this responsibility for the first time. Even before this, Rohit has played his responsibility in some matches as captain. Let us tell you that in the year 2018 when he was sent as captain in place of Kohli in the Asia Cup. At present, under the captaincy of Rohit, the team has played 22 matches so far, in which the team has won 18.

Under the leadership of Virat, Team India reached the finals of Champions Trophy 2017, World Cup 2019 and T20 World Cup 2021 but the team did not win once again. At the same time, Rohit Sharma, who has won the IPL title for the most number of times for Mumbai Indians, will now have hopes of winning the ICC trophy for the Indian team. Since this decision must have been taken because Kohli won 65 out of 95 matches under his captaincy but he missed out on leading the team to victory on crucial occasions.