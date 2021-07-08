These 10 secret codes of Android smartphone will do many things for you in a few seconds, know how

If you also run an Android smartphone, then definitely know this secret code. In a few seconds many of your big works will be done.

Smartphones have become an important part of common man’s life. Today’s generation takes care of their phone more than their family. Everyone has an Android smartphone because it is easy to use. Today we are going to tell you about some such codes of Android phone which will be very useful for you.

Also read this news:- Such apps can prove to be dangerous for Android users, may be victims of hacking

1.

*#*#34971539#*#*: This code gives complete information about the phone’s camera.

2.

*#*#4636#*#* : With this code you can know the complete information of the phone. For example, you can get many information including battery, mobile details, Wi-Fi information, app usage.

3.

*2767*3855# : By dialing this code your phone will be reset. The phone memory will be deleted. Use this code only when needed. Otherwise your phone data may be lost.

4.

*#*#2664#*#* : With the help of this code you can test the touch screen of your phone whether it is working properly or not.

5.

*#*#0842#*#* : With the help of this code, the vibration test of the phone is done.

6.

*#21#: With this code you can know whether your messages, calls or any other data is being diverted somewhere else.

7.

*#06#: With the help of this code, you can know the IMEI number. Any phone is identified by this code only. This code is different for all phones. With this number the police can track the phone.

Also read- These 5 easy tips can improve the performance of your phone

8.

*#62#: Sometimes your number says no-service or no-answer. In this case you can dial this code in your phone. With the help of this code, you can know whether your phone has been redirected to another number or not.

9.

##002#: With the help of this code, you can de-activate all forwarding on Android phones. If you think your call is getting diverted, you can dial this code.

10.

*43#: With the help of this code, you can turn on the call waiting service in your phone, while dialing #43# can also turn it off.