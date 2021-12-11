These 10 tricks will work in finding things on Google, you will get faster results

Here we are going to give you information about some such tricks and tricks that can make your search even faster.

Google is the most used medium in the world. If you search anything on the Internet, then Google helps you. Apart from this, even if you are looking for a new place, Google can help you. Here we are going to give you information about some such tricks and tricks that can make your search even faster.

use filter tabs

The Filters tab can make your search even better when you’re looking for a specific type of result. If you’re looking for cafes, malls or parks near you, this can lead you straight to the result you’re looking for. It puts the accurate results in front of you.

Use quotation marks (“”)

When you are searching for many words at once, Google can show you the result in any order. So if you use quotation marks with multiple words, you get an accurate result. Just like if you’re searching for the lyrics of a song, you can use the quotation marks.

Call to find specific site

Google only allows you to search for elements related to a particular website. Using colon will get your that particular website. For this you can simply add ‘site:xyz.com’ (where ‘xyz’ can be any website) to your search.

asterisk wildcard (* )

When you want to find something precise but you don’t have the right word, you can add * in place of those words. After which Google will fill in the blanks for you. For example, if you’re looking for the anime Attack on Titan but can’t remember whether the exact name is Attack on Titan or Attack of Titan, you can simply search for Attack * Titan, Google will help you. Will do

Quick Calculator & Currency Conversion

Google’s search bar can also act as a calculator. When you want a quick result and your phone or calculator is nowhere to be found, you can get the answer by simply doing a direct search on Google. Additionally you can get direct results for data conversions including currency conversions as per real time rates. For example you can use Google “37.99 USD in INR” to get direct result in Rupees.

Time and sunrise and sunset information from Google

Google keeps track of the time in every timezone, not only in your city but in every city. So if you want to know what is the time in a particular city abroad, anywhere in the world, all you have to do is Google “time (city name)” and you will get the local time for that region. You can also get sunrise or sunset time in any city by searching for “sunrise (city name)” or “sunset (city name)” to get instant results.

find specific file

Google lets you search for a specific file when you specifically want to find JPEG images, PDF files or anything like that quickly. So you can easily search by typing the name and type of that file.

set timer/stopwatch

Google lets you set a timer or stopwatch directly from a new tab on your phone or computer. To start the timer just search for something like “timer 7 minutes”. In the adjacent tab in the Timer box, you can also find the stopwatch function.

Read also: Good news for the passengers of Indian Railway IRCTC! From this date there will be a reduction in the price of train tickets

Ask Google your IP address

Google knows your device’s IP address, even if you don’t always know. To find out the IP address of the device you’re currently using, simply open Google and click “What is my IP?” can search.

reverse image search

Using Google to get your images is great, but you can also take the help of Google to access an image from its original source or find the same image in higher resolution, or similar images. For this, first go to the dedicated Google Images homepage. You can do this by visiting the Google page and clicking on the “Image” button in the top right.