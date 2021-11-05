These 24 special trains are going to run railways for Bihar on Chhath Puja, check the list here

After Diwali, now the festival of Chhath Puja is about to come. This festival is celebrated with pomp in Bihar and UP, in view of this, Railways has decided to run 24 special trains for Bihar. These trains will go to Saharsa, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur and other districts of Bihar via Delhi. Also, these trains will pass through many districts of UP, especially Purvanchal and Western regions. If you are also planning to travel between Delhi and Bihar, then you should check the list of these trains once.

These special trains will run from Telangana, Delhi, Punjab to different parts of Bihar. Along with these trains, instructions have also been issued that you have to follow the rules of Kovid during the journey. Also, RPF can take action on any kind of complaint. You are not being allowed to travel without a ticket. The following trains will start operating from 6th November, 2021 for different parts of Bihar from Telangana, Delhi, Punjab.

These are the trains running from Telangana, Delhi, Punjab to Bihar

Train No. 07460 Secunderabad-Danapur Chhath Puja Special will be operated on 7th November. It will depart from Secunderabad at 05.50 am and reach Danapur at 12.45 pm the next day.

Train No. 07459 Danapur – Secunderabad Chhath Special will be operated on 11th November, it will leave Danapur at 11.00 pm and will reach Secunderabad at 05.50 am the next day.

Train No. 06996 Delhi-Darbhanga Mahotsav Special will be operated on 5th November, which will depart from Delhi at 00.15 am and reach Darbhanga at 09.30 pm the next day.

Train No. 06996 Darbhanga-Delhi Mahotsav Special will run on 5th November, this train will leave Darbhanga at 11.30 hrs and reach Delhi at 09.40 hrs the next day.

Train No. 02500 New Delhi- Jogbani Mahotsav Special will be operated on 5th November. This train will leave New Delhi at 11.05 am and will reach Jogbani at 06.00 pm the next day via Hajipur, Shahpur Patori.

Train No. 02499 Jogbani – New Delhi Mahotsav Special will run on 6th November, which will leave Jogbani at 09.00 hrs and reach New Delhi at 04.00 hrs the next day via Shahpur Patori, Hajipur.

Train No. 04986 Delhi-Saharsa Mahotsav Special will be operated on 5th November, which will leave Delhi at 03:30 PM and will reach Saharsa at 05.00 PM the next day via Hajipur, Muzaffarpur.

Train No. 04985 Saharsa-Delhi Mahotsav Special will operate on 6th November, will depart from Saharsa at 7.00 pm and will reach Delhi at 07.15 hrs the next day via Muzaffarpur, Hajipur.

Train No. 04598 Sirhind-Saharsa Mahotsav Special will be operated on 05, 06 and 07 November. This train will depart from Sirhind at 12.10 PM and reach Saharsa at 07.30 hrs the next day via Narkatiaganj.

Train No. 04597 Saharsa-Ambala Cantonment Festival Special will be operated on 06, 07 and 08 November. This train will depart from Saharsa at 08.30 PM and will reach Ambala Cantonment at 05.30 AM the next day via Narkatiaganj.

Train No. 01612 Delhi-Bhagalpur Mahotsav Special will be operated on 6th November. This train will leave Delhi at 06.00 PM and will reach Bhagalpur at 06.40 hrs next day via Patna.

Train No. 01611 Bhagalpur-Delhi Festival Special will be operated on 7th November. This train will leave Bhagalpur at 10.00 hrs and reach Delhi at 09.30 hrs the next day via Patna.

Train No. 04170 Delhi-Saharsa Mahotsav Special will be operated on 6th November. This train will leave Delhi at 03.30 PM and will reach Saharsa at 05.00 PM the next day via Hajipur.

train number 04169 The Saharsa-Delhi festival special will run on November 7. This train will depart Saharsa at 07.00 PM and reach Delhi at 07.15 PM the next day.

Train No. 01630 Delhi-Darbhanga Mahotsav Special will be operated on 6th November. This train will leave Delhi at 00.15 PM and reach Darbhanga at 09.30 PM the next day via Narkatiaganj.

Train No. 01629 Darbhanga-Delhi Mahotsav Special will be operated on November 6. This train will leave Darbhanga at 11.30 pm and reach Delhi at 09.40 pm the next day via Narkatiaganj.

Train No. 09638 The New Delhi-Katihar Mahotsav Special will be operated on November 6. This train will leave New Delhi at 07.25 PM and will reach Katihar at 10 PM the next day via Hajipur, Shahpur Patori.

Train No. 09637 Katihar-New Delhi Mahotsav Special will be operated on November 8. This train will depart from Katihar at 01.15 hrs and reach New Delhi at 02.30 hrs next day via Shahpur Patori, Hajipur.

Train No. 4998 Delhi-Darbhanga Mahotsav Special will be operated on 7th November. This train will leave Delhi at 00.15 PM and reach Darbhanga at 09.30 PM the next day via Narkatiaganj.

Train No. 04997 Darbhanga-Delhi Mahotsav Special will be operated on 7th November. This train will leave Darbhanga at 11.30 pm and reach Delhi at 09.40 pm the next day via Narkatiaganj.

Train No. 04742 Anand Vihar Terminus-Barauni Mahotsav Special will be operated on 7th November. This train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminus at 02.00 PM and will reach Barauni at 11.55 hrs the next day via Hajipur.

Train No. 04741 Barauni Junction-Anand Vihar Terminus Festival Special will run on 8th November. This train will depart from Barauni Junction at 02.00 PM and will arrive Anand Vihar Terminus at 12.20 PM the next day via Muzaffarpur, Hajipur.

train number 04744 The Delhi-Saharsa Festival Special will be operated on November 7. This train will leave Delhi at 03.30 hrs and will reach Saharsa at 04.45 hrs the next day via Hajipur, Muzaffarpur.

train number 04745 The Saharsa-Delhi Festival Special will be operated on November 8. This train will depart from Saharsa at 06.30 PM and reach Delhi at 06.45 PM the next day via Muzaffarpur, Hajipur.