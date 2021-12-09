These 4 Bollywood celebrities beat diabetes, know how

Blood Sugar: Apart from Bollywood actors, former cricketer Wasim was also a victim of this disease. He was diagnosed with this disease at the age of 30.

Changing lifestyle, eating habits, obesity, stress are the reasons due to which the cases of diabetes are increasing. There are many such film stars in Bollywood, seeing whom you can hardly say that they have any disease, but the reality is that they have overcome diseases on the strength of their hard routine and willpower. As you would know, we are at number three in the world in terms of number of diabetic patients.

Blood sugar can increase for anyone, whether it is a common man or a famous celebrity, even if he is a cricket star. But you will be surprised to know that not only in India, there are many big celebrities in the world who had diabetes but despite this they did not lose their confidence. Diabetes is a disease in which the body is unable to balance the level of sugar in the blood.

Kamal Hassan: Apart from South Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan has also received many National Awards in Bollywood. Film actor Kamal Haasan has type-1 diabetes, but he never let this disease overwhelm himself. But he decided that he would not let this affect his career. Kamal never drinks alcohol and keeps himself fit by doing regular workouts.

Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor is known for her pranks, her fashion trends. Sonam was very fat in childhood. When she came to Bollywood, increased weight and dangerous diseases like diabetes came in front of her as a challenge. But instead of being afraid of this disease, Sonam fought it firmly. She changed her diet, lifestyle as much as possible and today Sonam has been successful in keeping her sugar disease under control. Not only did he reduce his obesity, but he also neutralized diabetes disease.

Fawad Khan: Few people know about Fawad, who made a splash in India after Pakistan, that he got this disease at the age of 17. However, Fawad has completely kept this disease under control by adjusting his insulin, his routine and diet. Even today, Fawad regularly spends two hours in the gym. Apart from this, he takes hot water and lemon juice in his breakfast and then eats eggs.

Sudha Chandran: Film actress Sudha Chandran, who dances brilliantly despite losing her leg in a car accident and who made an indelible impression on the audience of Hindi cinema with her stellar performance in ‘Nache Mayuri’, has been battling diabetes for many years. .