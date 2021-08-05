These 5 beauties look like Aishwarya Rai, one Has Worked With Salman Khan as in Main Lead Role

It is said that there are 7 people in the world who look like a human face. The truth of this cannot be claimed, but yes these days some very beautiful women who look like Aishwarya Rai are trending a lot on social media. From reels in social media Instagram to Takatak video apps, these beauties are scattered.

The special thing is that their looks are very similar to the very beautiful Aishwarya Rai. Seeing her videos and photos, people are now seen comparing her to Aishwarya. Indian Social Media Influencer Ashita Singh’s name is recently added to this list. Before him, the names of 4 more girls are included in this list. Ashita’s videos are very much liked on social media.

She has shared many videos till now lip syncing the dialogues and songs of Aishwarya. Ashita also shared the video with a man who looked like Salman Khan, which people noticed and enjoyed a lot.

View this post on Instagram

Marathi actress Mansi Naik has been in discussion for a long time about her looks. Recently Mansi is married to professional boxer Pradeep Kharera. Mansi and Pradeep got married in January 2021. These days she shares a lot of photos with her husband on social media.

View this post on Instagram

Aamna Imran is from Pakistan and is very famous among her followers for her looks. Aamna is also known for her beauty blogs. She remains very active on social media. She has shared many videos of Aishwarya’s dialogues on her Insta.

View this post on Instagram

Aamna has also tried many looks from Aishwarya’s films Devdas, Mohabbatein and Ae Dil Hai Mushlik. His followers have also praised him a lot for this.

Salman Khan worked in the film Lucky No Time for Love in the year 2005. For this film, he himself had brought the actress himself. In such a situation, a girl with looks like Aishwarya bumped into Salman Khan. She is none other than actress Sneha Ullah.

View this post on Instagram

Very beautiful Sneha started her Bollywood career with the film Lucky itself. In such a situation, Sneha was also known as the second Aishwarya of Bollywood. Some time ago, Sneha did a photo shoot in which she was seen in a bridal look. Her look was compared to Aishwarya Rai’s Jodhabai look.

View this post on Instagram

The looks of Iranian-American model Mahlagha Jaberi are also very similar to Aishwarya Rai. Mahlagha, who is constantly active on social media, has 3.8 million followers on social media.





