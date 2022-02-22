Entertainment

These 5 comedians of India are making a splash in TV and films!

28 seconds ago
These 5 comedians of India are making a splash in TV and films! These 5 comedians of India are making a splash in TV and films, highest fan following!
These 5 comedians of India are making a splash in TV and films! These 5 comedians of India are making a splash in TV and films, highest fan following!

These 5 comedians of India are making a splash in TV and films! These 5 comedians of India are making a splash in TV and films, highest fan following!

Along with the internet, stand-up comedy acts have really seen a boom over the years. More and more people are now hooked to the video and some even eagerly wait to see their favorite people perform on stage. Buying tickets for the best stand-up comedians is the latest trend these days and it is fast catching up.

Also, some of them have made their way into films and have forayed into television with their own standalone shows and film projects. Here is a list of actors who have been successful in transitioning to films and TV in recent times.

1- Amit Tandon

Known for his clean comedy, Amit Tandon is a hugely popular name in the Indian stand-up comedy industry. He was one of the first Indian stand-up comedians on Netflix, Amit has done more than 200 international shows in 25 countries in his career so far.

Recently, Amit announced his own standalone TV show ‘Goodnight India’ in partnership with Sony SAB and the comedian has been dominating the internet ever since. It gives more details about the show, considering the channel’s content strategy and target audience, it is a family comedy serial. Goodnight India is scheduled for prime time on the channel. We definitely can’t wait to see Amit in it!

India’s favorite prime time stand-up comedian, Kapil Sharma started his own celebrity chat show named ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ in 2013 and became a household name shortly after. He even starred as a lead actor in commercial and critically successful films like ‘Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon’ and ‘Firangi’. Kapil is now at the stage where he is the producer of the channel as well as his show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Recently, the comedian appeared in his stand-up special, ‘I’m Not Done Yet’ on Netflix. Well, we are saying the same thing, Kapil! We haven’t finished seeing you yet! Let’s go!

Young Youtube icon, Prajakta Koli started her journey in the world of comedy in 2015 with her Youtube channel. Focusing on relatable and observational videos based on daily life situations, Parajakta quickly managed to carve a niche for itself. Since then, the comedian has had the opportunity to be a part of various comedy shows like ‘The Comedy Premium League’ and ‘Tune In with Tanmay’ in the digital space. Not only this, Prajakta also tried his hand at acting with the Netflix Original web series, ‘Mismatched’, which is coming up with a sequel this year. The comedian has also signed a big Bollywood film titled ‘Jug Jag Jio’ starring Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani backed by Karan Johar. Now that’s a Bollywood debut we are definitely waiting for!

Indian comedian, writer, singer, songwriter, and YouTube personality from Delhi, Bhuvan Bam rose to fame on YouTube with his comedy channel BB Ki Vines. The multi-talented artiste recently achieved a new feat by launching his own production house with a comedy web-show, Dhindora, which had himself in the lead role. The show was extremely successful with IMDB ratings above 9 on almost every episode.

Indian comedian, actress and writer and our very own ‘Tinder Auntie’, Mallika Dua rose to fame with the viral video of Shit People Se: Sarojini Nagar Edition, which was written, styled and acted by Dua herself. Since then, Mallika has been a fan favorite in the world of stand-up comedians in India. Mallika has been a part of the industry’s best comics as well as various shows like Amazon Prime’s ‘Comicstaan’ and Netflix Original ‘The Comedy Premium League’. Mallika made her acting debut in films with a small role in the 2017 smash hit, ‘Hindi Medium’, and later went on to be a part of films like ‘Namaste England’ and ‘Indu Ki Jawaani’ in pivotal roles. The talented actor has also shared screen space in Shah Rukh Khan’s last film ‘Zero’ in 2018.

These 5 comedians of India are making a splash in TV and films! Read the details which is viral now. Fans are very exited for him.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 13:17 [IST]

