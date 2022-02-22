These 5 comedians of India are making a splash in TV and films! These 5 comedians of India are making a splash in TV and films, highest fan following!

Television oi-Salman Khan

Along with the internet, stand-up comedy acts have really seen a boom over the years. More and more people are now hooked to the video and some even eagerly wait to see their favorite people perform on stage. Buying tickets for the best stand-up comedians is the latest trend these days and it is fast catching up.

Salman Khan’s next film explodes, got a great offer of 130 crores even before its release?

Also, some of them have made their way into films and have forayed into television with their own standalone shows and film projects. Here is a list of actors who have been successful in transitioning to films and TV in recent times.

1- Amit Tandon

Known for his clean comedy, Amit Tandon is a hugely popular name in the Indian stand-up comedy industry. He was one of the first Indian stand-up comedians on Netflix, Amit has done more than 200 international shows in 25 countries in his career so far.

Recently, Amit announced his own standalone TV show ‘Goodnight India’ in partnership with Sony SAB and the comedian has been dominating the internet ever since. It gives more details about the show, considering the channel’s content strategy and target audience, it is a family comedy serial. Goodnight India is scheduled for prime time on the channel. We definitely can’t wait to see Amit in it!