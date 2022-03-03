These 5 films are based on honor killing – a cocktail of web series, crime-suspense and bold scenes

Recently, Abhay Deol’s film ‘Love Hostel’ is in discussion. This film is based on honor killing. Bobby Deol is playing a negative role in the film. Even before this, many films and web-series based on honor killing have been made and have been in great discussion. In these, the cocktail of crime, suspense and bold scenes is worth seeing. These include the names of NH-10, Dhadak, Sairat, Aakrosh etc.

Love Hostel: Bobby Deol is playing the role of deadly killer Vijay Singh Dagar in the recently released ‘Love Hostel’. Who kills a loving couple marrying in another religion. Vikrant Massey, Ahmed and Sanya Malhotra are playing the role of Jyoti in this film. Vijay Singh Dagar is sent to kill them. This film based on honor killing is full of crime and suspense. This movie can be seen on Zee5.

beats: ‘Dhadak’ is the Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat. In this film, Ishaan Khatter and Jhanvi Kapoor are shown as a young lover of 20 and 21 years. Jhanvi’s name is Parthavi in ​​this film, who is shown as the daughter of the leader of Udaipur. Whereas Ishaan who is playing the character of Madhukar in this film belongs to a middle-class family. This film is also available on Zee5.

When Parthavi’s father learns that his daughter is in love with Madhukar, he gets her locked up in jail. But Parthavi somehow saves her and takes her away. Both reach Kolkata. After some time they have a son there. But his family members reach there to set their happiness on fire and kill both of them.

NH 10 (NH-10): ‘NH10’ is a Anushka Sharma and Neil Bhoopalam starrer film. Anushka is playing the role of Meera and Neil Arjun in this film. Meera and Arjun are going on a long drive from Delhi to their village. Then on the way they see that some villagers are beating a girl. Meera tries to stop them, but they push her away.

The story of the film revolves around a night in which Meera fights for a girl with people who try to murder her and rape her to interfere in her personal affairs. You can watch it on Zee5.

Anger: The film is based on real-life incidents of honor killings in Uttar Pradesh. In the film, a group of college students go to the forest and three of them go missing. After which this matter is not just a college drama. After this honor killing also gets added to this story. The film has given a strong message to the society regarding the abduction of college students as well as honor killing. You can watch this movie on Zee5.

Pava Kadhaigal: This series has been made in front of the society about its false pride and honor. It has been shown in this series how loved ones are sacrificed for the honor and respect in the society and village. A mother strangles her daughter after the rape of her daughter to avoid the world’s stigma. This web series is available on Netflix.