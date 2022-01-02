These 7 love stories of Bollywood which later went through very bitter experiences, know what happened

There are many more love stories of Bollywood which were not even completed and some were completed and later went through very tough experiences. Let me tell you.

One of the most talked about love stories of Bollywood has been the story of Aishwarya Rai and Salman. In this story, Aishwarya’s heart is so broken that till date she has not been able to connect. There are many more such love stories of Bollywood which were not even completed and if some were completed, they went through very tough experiences later. Let us tell you, how it all started and how their relationship took a turn-

Kangana RanautThe relationship between Aditya Pancholi and Kangana Ranaut has been in the news for a long time. Kangana had spoken publicly about her bitter relationship with Aditya Pancholi in a TV interview. Kangana had publicly told how Aditya had taken her hostage when she was a minor at that time. Aditya was not only much older than Kangana but was also married.

Zia Khan: The case of Jiah Khan’s suicide remained in the headlines for many days in the media. Jiah’s mother alleges that Jia committed suicide because of her daughter’s boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi. The strange thing is that the name of Sooraj’s father Aditya Pancholi is also in this list.

Karishma Kapoor: After 13 years of marriage to Sanjay Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor got divorced saying that her husband physically abused her. So there Sanjay alleged that Karishma had married him only for money. The media remained in the headlines for many days for both of them throwing mud at each other.

Aishwarya RaiSalman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s affair has been one of the most talked about love affairs in Bollywood. This love story that started from the sets of the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam went through a lot of bitter experiences later. Aishwarya accuses Salman Khan of physical torture. There are also reports in the media that not only did Salman beat up Aishwarya on the sets of the film Chalte Chalte, but she also had a lot of argument with the film’s hero Shahrukh. At that time Aishwarya Rai’s parents had also filed a police complaint against Salman Khan.

Preeti Zinta: The affair of famous industrialist Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta started in the year 2005. At that time Preity was at the peak of her career but as Preeti’s career graph went down her relationship with Ness also turned sour. Ness and Preeti were the co-owners of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab. In the year 2014, Preeti filed a police complaint accusing Ness of assault. After which this case made a lot of headlines in the media. Preeti alleges that Ness slapped her during a party in 2009 as well.

Salman Khan: In this list, Salman Khan is the only celebrity whose name is in this list twice. According to media reports, once Salman was so angry about Katrina’s clothes that he lost his cool and physically tortured her.

Dimple Kapadia: The news of quarrels between Bollywood’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna and his wife Dimple Kapadia has also found a place in the headlines. Due to Rajesh Khanna’s bad nature, Dimple separated from him after 11 years of marriage.