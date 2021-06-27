These 7 Secret Facebook Tips Will Make Your Experience Better

If you use Facebook, then these 7 secret tips are very important for you to know. This will help you make your Facebook experience even better.

New Delhi. Facebook is currently one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. Millions of people use it daily. There are many such features in Facebook with the help of which users can make their experience better. Let us know some of the best experiences of Facebook today that can make your experience even better.

Snooze a friend who posts more

Many times friends post so much Facebook that the person starts getting irritated. In such a situation, Facebook gives you the option of snooze. To mute your friend’s posts, go to their latest posts. Here you will see three dots on the right. By clicking on these dots a drop down menu will open on your screen. Here you get the option to hide posts, snooze and heighten all posts of that friend. The good thing about this is that you can also choose the snooze period.

Can turn off birthday notifications

Birthday notifications of friends are being received every day on Facebook. If you have so many friends that they are only your Facebook friends, then you can turn off their birthday notifications. For this, you can turn off birthday notifications by going to the notifications option given in the settings. Because this feature is on by default in Facebook.

download facebook data

Facebook users have the facility to download complete data. In this, the details of all the activities done by you on Facebook are present. To download Facebook data, you have to go to Settings. Here you will get the option of Your Facebook Information. After clicking on it, you will see the option of Download Your Information. From here you can download your full Facebook details.

App invites and game requests can be turned off

There are many invites and game requests coming on Facebook every day. To turn them off, you have to go to the settings and click on the blocking option. Scrolling down here, you will find the option of Block App Invites.

Close ‘Seen’ on Facebook message

If you want that the user chatting with you does not know whether you have read the message or not, then Facebook also gives you the option for this. With the help of this feature, you can turn off the ‘seen’ that comes after the message has been read. For this you have to download Unseen for Facebook Chrome extension. After it is installed, tap on the Messenger icon given in the browser toolbar to turn it on.

Hide your status like this

In Facebook, you can block your online status for certain people as well as block their messages. For this, you have to first go to the blocking option given in the settings. Here you will see the section of Block Users. Here you have to type the name of the user you want to block. The users you add to this list will not be able to message you or send you app or game requests.

save the link

If you see some articles while scrolling through the News Feed that you want to read later, you can save them. For this, you can click on the three dots on the right in front of your favorite post to save it for later reading.