These actors were accused of assault, assault and coercion by their wives

New Delhi. Be it Bollywood actors or small screen actors, all are absolutely perfect for their fans. The real life of these stars is completely different on the big screen. Often we have seen that actors who talk about principles and limits. There are many serious allegations against him in real life. Today we are going to tell you about those stars from Bollywood to TV. On whom his own wives had made many serious allegations of beatings.

Ompuri

Veteran Bollywood actor Ompuri has also been deeply involved in controversies. His wife Nandita Puri wrote the book ‘Unlikely Hero: The Story of Om Puri’ on Om Puri. Tension started between the two since this book. Nandita Das had accused Om Puri of domestic violence. Not only this, the dispute had even reached the police.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who won everyone’s heart with his acting, has also come in the headlines due to his wife Alia Siddiqui. Aaliya Siddiqui had accused Nawaz of torturing her physically and mentally. Also, Alia had made serious allegations of assault on Nawazuddin’s mother, brother.

Shaleen Bhanot

TV’s most popular actor Shaleen Bhanot and actress Daljit Kaur did love marriage. Shortly after the marriage, disputes started between the two. Daljit Kaur had made serious allegations against Shaleen Bhanot of domestic violence, dowry harassment and many more. Shortly after which both of them got divorced. Recently, Diljit Kaur appeared in Bigg Boss house.

Naveen Nischal

Actor Naveen Nischal has worked in TV to Bollywood. He has worked in many great films. Seeing him, one cannot believe that he must have been beating up with his wife, but his second wife Geetanjali had accused Naveen Nischal of assaulting him. After 10 years, Geetanjali committed suicide by hanging herself. He had accused Naveen Nischal and his brother of drinking and assaulting him on the suicide note. After which Naveen Nischal was also in jail for a long time.

Karan Mehra

TV’s most popular actor was also accused of assault by his wife and actress Nisha Rawal. The actor was also arrested by the Mumbai Police. After which Karan was released. Not only this, Nisha came in front of the media and talked about the injury on her forehead.

