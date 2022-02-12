These air-talking premium sports bikes come in the budget of 3 lakhs, read the full report

Top 3 Fastest Sports Bikes That Come in the Mid-Range with Strong Style, Know the full details of all three from their price to features.

The two wheeler segment of the country has a wide range of premium sports bikes in the bike segment, in which the bikes present are preferred for their sporty design and premium features.

In which we are talking about today, along with the price of those top 3 super sports bikes, they are premium and strong in every respect. Don’t have to go anywhere else for information.

TVS Apache RR 310: TVS Apache RR 310 is a premium designed sports bike which the company has launched in only one variant.

The bike is powered by a 312 cc single cylinder engine that generates 34 PS of power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed sleeper clutch transmission.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, disc brakes have been given in both its wheels, along with tubeless tires and alloy wheels have been given. The starting price of the bike is Rs 2.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

KTM RC 390: KTM RC is a premium bike which is quite popular in the sports bike segment, the company has launched this bike in the market with only one variant.

Talking about the engine and power of KTM RC 390, it has a 373.3 cc single cylinder engine, this engine generates 43.5 PS of power and 36 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

,read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

In the braking system of the bike, the company has installed disc brakes in its front and rear wheels with dual channel ABS system. The starting price of KTM RC 390 is Rs 2.77 Lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

,read this also– These top 3 bikes come in a small budget of only 55 thousand, gives big mileage up to 96 kmpl)

Kawasaki Ninja 300: The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is a premium bike in the sports segment that has been launched with only one variant.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, the company has given a 296 cc single cylinder engine in it which generates power of 39 PS and peak torque of 26.1 Nm and 6 speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which alloy wheels and tubeless tires have been given. The starting price of Kawasaki Ninja 300 is Rs 3.24 Lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).