These Apps Let You Show Covid Vaccine Proof in N.Y.C.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s announcement on Tuesday that people participating in indoor activities at restaurants, gyms, cinemas and shows in New York City are due to show proof of coronavirus vaccination soon has sparked a multitude of questions from from New Yorkers: How do I show vaccination status? Which vaccine application is the best? What if I lost my card? What if I got vaccinated in another country?

There are several main ways to prove you’re vaccinated, said de Blasio: a new app released by the city called NYC Covid Safe; the State’s Excelsior Pass; or by simply presenting your paper vaccination record or a copy of your official vaccination record.

The city is expected to announce additional methods in the coming weeks.

“At the end of the day, someone will have to have proof,” said de Blasio. “As long as this evidence is accurate and real, wherever it comes from, that’s what they’ll have to show.”

Here is what we know:

Where do I have to show proof of vaccination?

Starting August 16, indoor restaurants, indoor fitness rooms and indoor entertainment venues, such as cinemas, concert halls and nightclubs, must check for vaccination status, the city said. The requirement will apply to both customers and workers. Enforcement won’t start until September 13, so businesses will have a grace period to determine how to follow the new mandate.