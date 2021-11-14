These are five powerful battery smartphones, know the features and benefits, understand which one will be best for you

Smartphone is a need of everyone in today’s time. From good features to cameras and strong battery phones are available in the market. Along with this, phones with high processor, gaming phones and other features have also started coming. But if you want to get a good phone from the point of view of a strong battery backup, then here is a list of some phones, which you can buy on the basis of their features and price. Let’s know about the features of these phones…

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

The price of this phone in India is Rs 12,499. This phone is powered by Android v11, which has Octa core (2 GHz, Dual Core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core) MediaTek Helio G88 processor. It comes with 4 GB of RAM, the display is given 6.5 inches (16.51 cm). Camera 50 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP is given in this. Its battery is 6000 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy F62

This Samsung phone runs Android v11, which is powered by Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual Core + 2.4 GHz, Dual core + 1.95 GHz, Quad core) Samsung Exynos 9 Octa. It comes with 6 GB RAM variant. Its display size has been given 6.7 inches (17.02 cm). Its main camera is 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP while the front camera is 32 MP. The battery has been given in this 7000 mAh. You can buy this phone for Rs 19,499.

POCO M3 Pro 5G

You can buy this smartphone for Rs 14,499. It is powered by Android v11. It is powered by Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad Core + 2 GHz, Quad core) MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. It comes in 4 GB RAM variant, which has a display size of 6.5 inches (16.51 cm). Its main camera is 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 setup while the front camera comes with 8 MP. The battery of this phone is given 5000 mAh.

realme 8i

The price of this phone in India is Rs 13,699, in which 4 GB RAM is available. It runs Android v11, which is powered by Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual Core + 2 GHz, Hexa Core) MediaTek Helio G96. Talking about the display size, it comes with 6.6 inches (16.76 cm). In this, the camera is given 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP while the selfie camera has been given 16 MP. It comes with 5000 mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord 2

The price of this phone is Rs 27,999, which comes with 6 GB RAM. This phone runs on Android v11, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200. Its display size is 6.43 inches (16.33 cm). In this camera you are given 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP while selfie camera is given 32 MP. Its battery capacity has been given 4500 mAh.