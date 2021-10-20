These are the 5 big differences between Ronaldo and Neymar born on this day

The biggest similarity between Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar is that both are world’s legendary footballers. Apart from this, there is another similarity between these two footballers, knowing that you will be surprised. Actually, both the footballers celebrate their birthday on the same day i.e. 5th February. Ronalda is celebrating his 34th birthday today, while Neymar turns 27 today. By the way, when it comes to ability and record, Neymar is far behind Ronaldo in this matter. So let’s know about the game of numbers between Ronaldo and Neymar.

Professional footballer Ronaldo was born on 5 February 1985 in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal. On the other hand, Neymar was born on 5 February 1992 in Mogi das Cruzes, So Paulo state, Brazil. In terms of age, Ronaldo is 7 years older than the Brazilian star footballer. Ronaldo, who plays for Juventus, has scored a total of 675 goals in his career, in which he has scored 85 goals for his country. On the other hand, Neymar has scored a total of 283 goals including 60 international goals. That is, Ronaldo has 392 goals more than the young footballer Neymar.

Ronaldo has 5 UEFA Champions League titles to his name. On the other hand, Neymar has been able to win the UEFA Champions League title only once while playing for Barcelona. Cristiano Ronaldo has been awarded the Ballon d’Or in football five times. In the year 2017, he had captured this title for the fifth time. On the other hand, Neymar has not won this title so far. Ronaldo holds the record for scoring 64 hat-tricks in the Spanish league ‘La Liga’. On the other hand, Neymar could only hit 3 hat-tricks. Currently, Neymar is playing for the French club PSG.

Ronaldo is also far ahead of Neymar in terms of earnings. In the year 2018, where Ronaldo earned $ 111 million. At the same time, Neymar earned $ 84 million last year. Ronaldo is also very ahead in terms of fan following on social media. Ronaldo has around 340 million followers on social media, while Neymar has around 212 million followers.