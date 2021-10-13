These are the best electric scooters and bikes sold in India, runs on a single charge from 75 to 121 km

We will give you information about some of the best bikes and scooters sold in India, which run from 75 km to 121 km in a single charge. This includes Ola S1, Revolt RV 400, Ather 450X and other electric vehicles. Let us know some features and price about it.

OLA S1 Electric Scooter

The Ola S One price in India has been set at Rs 99,999 and you can book the scooter for Rs 499 starting from the end of this month. It comes with a range of 121 km and a top speed of 90 kmph. This electric scooter takes less than five hours to fully charge. There is also the Ola S One Pro model, which costs Rs 1,29,999 and comes with more range, faster speeds and other new features.

Revolt RV 400

The price of Revolt RV 400 in India currently comes at Rs 99,999. This electric bike runs at a speed of 85 kmph with a range of up to 150 km. Wherein in City mode, the bike has a top speed of 65 kmph with a range of 100 km and in Sport mode, the bike has a range of 80 km while its top speed is 85 kmph.

TVS iQube

TVS iCube has rapidly made its mark in India, becoming one of the fastest selling scooters in the Indian markets. Its price in Delhi is Rs 1,00,777. It comes with a host of technical features and is capable of achieving a top speed of 40 kmph in under 4.2 seconds. This scooter can run up to 75 km on a single charge.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter

Bajaj Chetak Electric is selling for Rs 1,00,000 in Delhi. It gives a range of 90 km on a full charge, and the electric scooter is fully charged within 5 hours. According to Bajaj, this is the first such electric scooter, which shows some glimpses of the old scooter.

Ather 450X

The Ather 450X is the best seller in its category and has a range of 116 kms on a full charge. It can charge from 0 to 80 percent in 3 hours 35 minutes. The scooter comes with reverse gear, digital navigation and many more features. Ather 450X price in Delhi starts from ₹ 1,32,426.