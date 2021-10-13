These are the best selling top 3 cars of September with strong mileage and premium features at a low price, read full details

If you are planning to buy a new car this festive season, then know here the complete details of the top 3 best selling cars in the month of September.

All the automakers present in the auto sector of the country have released the sales figures of their cars for the month of September. On the basis of which we are going to tell the complete details of the top 3 cars which were made in the month of September as the best selling car of the country.

If you also want to take a car in this festive season, then here you can know the complete details from the price to the features of these three cars.

Maruti Alto 800: Maruti Alto is not only its company but the country’s best-selling car, which is preferred for more mileage at a lower price.

In this car, the company has given 796 cc engine which generates power of 48 PS and peak torque of 69 Nm. With this engine, the company has given the option of 5 speed manual transmission.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect. Apart from this, features like keyless entry and front power windows have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of this car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.59 kmpl on petrol and 31.59 kmpl on CNG. Its starting price is Rs 3.15 lakh.

Maruti Ertiga: Maruti Ertiga has become the second best selling car in the month of September. This seven seater car is the best selling car of Maruti’s MPV segment.

The company has launched this car in the market in four variants. With which the engine of 1462 cc has been given. This engine is 1.5 liter capacity which generates power of 105 PS and peak torque of 138 Nm.

The option of 5 speed manual and 4 speed automatic gearbox has been given with this engine. Talking about the features of the car, a 7-inch infotainment system has been given in it. Features like ventilated cup holder, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and reverse parking sensor with camera have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 18 km per liter and 26.08 km per kg on petrol. Its starting price is Rs 7.96 lakh.

Kia Seltos: Kia Seltos is the third best selling car in the month of September which is a compact SUV. The company has launched it in two variants.

The 1499 cc engine has been given in this compact SUV, which the company has given in three variants. Its first variant is a 1.0 liter capacity petrol engine that generates power of 115 PS and peak torque of 144 Nm.

The option of 6 speed manual gearbox and 6 speed torque converter gearbox has been given with this engine. Talking about the features of the car, it has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with premium features like sunroof.

Apart from this, 30 premium features like 360 ​​degree camera, power adjustable driver seat, front and rear parking sensors, automatic climate control, rear AC vents have been given.

Regarding the mileage of the SUV, Kia claims that it gives a mileage of 20.8 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 9.95 lakh.