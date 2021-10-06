These are the bills Newsom is still deciding

According to figures from his office, Newsom has already approved more than 350 bills and vetoed about 25. (Some notable vetoes: Proposals to boost family leave payments require businesses to prove they are not contributing to deforestation and allow farmworkers to vote to unionize by mail. )

Newsom still has several more decisions to make by the end of the week, including some that were hotly debated in the legislature. Here is a snapshot:

AB 101: Making Ethnic Studies a Graduate Requirement

Under this proposal, public school students would be required to complete an ethnic studies course to graduate from high school starting in the fall of 2024. This is the third attempt by Assemblyman Jose Medina, Democrat of Riverside, to pass such a mandate, CalMatters reports.

Newsom vetoed the idea last year amid pushback from some parents as well as members of the state’s Jewish community, who said the curriculum had a bias towards Palestine.

AB 1238: To free jaywalking from crime

The bill would remove the fine for crossing the street outside a crosswalk – unless there is an imminent danger. When the cars are nowhere to be seen there will be no tickets to run on the road.

Proponents of the law say police enforce jaywalking laws unequally or use them under the pretext of detaining people for no good reason. According to a Bloomberg CityLab report, police officers in California are five times more likely to stop a black person for blocking a pedestrian.