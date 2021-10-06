These are the bills Newsom is still deciding
According to figures from his office, Newsom has already approved more than 350 bills and vetoed about 25. (Some notable vetoes: Proposals to boost family leave payments require businesses to prove they are not contributing to deforestation and allow farmworkers to vote to unionize by mail. )
Newsom still has several more decisions to make by the end of the week, including some that were hotly debated in the legislature. Here is a snapshot:
AB 101: Making Ethnic Studies a Graduate Requirement
Under this proposal, public school students would be required to complete an ethnic studies course to graduate from high school starting in the fall of 2024. This is the third attempt by Assemblyman Jose Medina, Democrat of Riverside, to pass such a mandate, CalMatters reports.
Newsom vetoed the idea last year amid pushback from some parents as well as members of the state’s Jewish community, who said the curriculum had a bias towards Palestine.
AB 1238: To free jaywalking from crime
The bill would remove the fine for crossing the street outside a crosswalk – unless there is an imminent danger. When the cars are nowhere to be seen there will be no tickets to run on the road.
Proponents of the law say police enforce jaywalking laws unequally or use them under the pretext of detaining people for no good reason. According to a Bloomberg CityLab report, police officers in California are five times more likely to stop a black person for blocking a pedestrian.
AB 1456: Extending College Financial Aid
This measure will significantly reduce the college’s eligibility requirements for financial aid so that tens of thousands of additional students can receive aid.
The proposal, which is expected to cost between $85 million and $175 million a year, is the latest effort by lawmakers who have long wanted to provide more financial aid to students, reports CalMatters.
The governor’s finance department opposes the bill, but supporters hope the state’s budget surplus will persuade Newsom to sign it anyway.
928. From: Ease of transfer to four-year colleges
The bill could be another one with major consequences for the state’s college system, as it would pave the way for community college students to transfer to the campus of California State University or the University of California.
As CalMatters reports, Lt. Gov. Eleni Konalakis and student groups support the measure, while the UC Office of the President and Newsom’s Department of Finance are against it.
SB 110: Paying Drug Users for Not Paying
California may become the first state to introduce treatment that pays people not to use methamphetamine and cocaine. The bill would allow the state’s Medicaid program to fund these new efforts.
Studies have shown that positive reinforcement—in this case, paying people to not use drugs—is the most effective treatment for meth or cocaine addiction, especially when combined with behavioral therapy, KQED reports.
SB 98: Protecting the Rights of Journalists
Following the recent injuries and arrests of journalists covering the protests, the measure aims to limit how much police can interfere with the news media at public events.
The bill would prevent police officers from intercepting journalists covering demonstrations and would prevent them from failing to disperse journalists or obstructing them where they need to do their jobs.
Newsom vetoed a version of the bill last year.
Final arguments begin today in the trial of two men accused of paying to bring their children to the University of Southern California.
where are we traveling
Today’s travel tip comes from EV Journeys, a reader who lives in Berkeley. EV recommends Bodega Bay in Sonoma County:
The light at Bodega Bay amazes. While it can display its full intense spectrum, casting a rainbow of shadows on everything, it is never too harsh. It caresses the sea with shimmering silver or paints it a deep impenetrable blue.
The beaches and wavy paths with breathtaking coastal panoramas make for an afternoon walk.
Tell us about your favorite places to visit in California. Email your suggestions at [email protected] We will share more in upcoming editions of the newsletter.
