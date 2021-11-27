These are the country’s cheapest e-bikes, giving a range of 80 to 150 km with top speed in a single charge

People are getting attracted towards EV vehicles due to rising fuel prices in the country. Along with e-scooters, people are thinking of buying e-bikes. To promote electric vehicles, the government is also giving different types of discounts. On the other hand, if you are thinking or planning to get an e-bike, then this news is going to be important for you. Listed here are some affordable electric motorcycles that offer a range of 80 to 150 kms on a single charge.

JOY E-BIKE MONSTER

This is an affordable bike available in India, offering a range of 75 kms on a single charge. In terms of battery, the Joy e-bike Monster has been given a lithium-ion battery for power. It has a 250W DC Brashless Hub Motor. It takes 4 to 5 hours on full charge. If the company’s claims are to be believed, then the cost of 280 km on this electric bike will come to only Rs 70. Talking about its price, the ex-showroom price of the electric bike is Rs 98,666.

Revolt RV 400

Revolt RV 400 is the first electric bike to be launched in the Indian market. It takes 4.5 hours to fully charge the Revolt RV 400 battery. At the same time, it has a top speed of 80 kmph. Talking about the driving range, this electric bike gives a range of up to 150 km on a full single charge. The company has claimed that this electric bike will cost only 9 rupees for 100 kilometers. The price of this electric bike is Rs 90,799 in Delhi (ex-showroom).

Komaki MX3

This is an affordable electric bike from Komaki, which has been launched with an ex-showroom price of Rs.95,000. Talking about the range, it gives a range of 85-100 km on a full charge. In this, 250W motor power is given and the battery is given Lithium Ion. Which takes four to five hours to charge. The company claims that it gives a comfortable ride on Indian roads.

Odysse Evoqis

The Odysse Evoqis electric bike comes with 4 drive modes and 5 color options. The Odysse Evoqis electric bike packs a 4.32 kW lithium-ion battery, which takes 6 hours to fully charge. Whereas it has a 3000 W electric motor generating 4.3 KW of power and 64 Nm of peak torque. It has anti-theft lock, motor cut-off switch and keyless entry features. At the same time, it gets a top speed of 80 kilometers per hour. It gives a range of 140 kms on a single charging. The Delhi ex-showroom price of the Odysse Evoqis is Rs 1.64 lakh.