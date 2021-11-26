These are the Fastest Electric Cars of the Year 2021

The market for e-vehicles i.e. electric vehicles has grown manifold in the last decade. Electric vehicles are no longer just experimental concepts but they are the future of cars. Although many doubted the speed of EVs, they were proved wrong by car makers around the world. Electric vehicles have become very fast in terms of speed. Let us know about the five fastest electric cars of the year 2021:

Porsche Taycan: Porsche is the best internal combustion engine maker in the world. When the company announced and delivered an electric car, expectations were high. The Porsche Tecan 774 makes 750 hp with torque of bb-ft. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 260 kmph. With a weight of 2,295 kg, the fastest road certified EV in the world is expected to cost Rs 2.5 crore (when it comes to launch in India).

Tesla Model 3 (2021): Tesla is currently the most popular car maker in the world. The amazing Tesla Model 3 is the company’s best-selling model since its launch in 2013. It produces 221 hp and 302 lb-ft of torque, which takes just 3.2 seconds for this electric car to go from 0 to 100 kmph. It has an incredible top speed of 261 kmph. The price of Tesla’s EV in India is around Rs 60 lakh.

Audi e-Tron GT: The Porsche Tekken and Audi e-tron GT are similar looking cars and were developed together. The GT has two electric engines producing 637 hp and 612 lb-ft of torque. This electric vehicle does 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and reaches a speed of 250 km/h. Push on the pedal and experience the electrifying take-off of this car. The cost of this car is around two crore rupees.

Ford Mustang Mach-E: The Make-e takes its name from the company’s iconic pony car. The all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is one such vehicle that produces 346 hp and 468 lb-ft of torque. It weighs a little less than 2000 kg and goes from 0-100 in just 4.1 seconds. It goes up to 210 kmph and will cost around Rs 75 lakh in India.

Tesla Model 3 (2022): The company’s Model 3 is very fast-paced. It accelerates like a military jet. It generates 503 hp along with 531 lb-ft of torque. It is fun to drive and the best in class driving range of this electric car is a huge plus. The Plaid version of the car does 0-100 in 2.1 seconds. The top speed of Tesla Model 3 is 250 kmph. Its estimated cost in India is around Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore.