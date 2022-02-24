These are the students who got admission in Inter after 12th – Akhilesh Yadav read the wrong phrase so people started enjoying it like this

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is getting trolled fiercely on social media for speaking the wrong phrase. On Twitter, users are taking a lot of fun from him. Taking a jibe at the Yogi government in an election meeting, Akhilesh Yadav tried to speak a proverb, which turned out to be wrong. Akhilesh said that, ‘No snake will remain, nor will it play flute…’ After this phrase people started trolling him.

Earlier, addressing the public in an election meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah’s tongue also slipped. He had said, ‘After passing 12th, our government will give laptops and smartphones to those who take admission in Inter.’ People made fun of his statement. Now after the idiom of Akhilesh, a line of comments has started on social media.

The video of this statement of Akhilesh is becoming very viral on social media. On which users are commenting in various ways. Recalling Amit Shah’s statement, a user named Dinesh Belwal wrote, ‘After the Barvi, he did the inter, will not be #snake na bajegi flute. Sumit Pratap Singh wrote, ‘After thirty-sixth and 12th, inspired by the success of Inter, he has taken the lead by inventing the proverb ‘Na Rahega Snake, Na Bajegi Bansuri’. Anand Mohan Pathak wrote, ‘This is how idioms are taught in Australian universities, listen to Ackles ji Tipu Bhaiya, wah wah na rahega snake na bajgi flute’.

A user named It’s Afat flaunted Akhilesh’s idiom. He wrote, I had failed with one number in Hindi, that too because of the idiom, I still do not know what is the correct phrase? As the former Chief Minister, a block scholar of Hindi told yesterday, “Na Rahega Snake and Na Bajegi Bansuri” which is correct. And I had come by writing Na Rahega Bansuri Na Bajagi Bansuri.’

Arun Bajpayee Rajan wrote, ‘Akhilesh Yadav launches a new proverb .. “Na Rahega Snake .. Na Bajegi Bansuri”. At the same time Dharmendra Jaiswal wrote, Australia University has asked Akhilesh to return his degree, neither snake nor flute will play.

Like Akhilesh, such statements of other leaders also became very viral on social media. Addressing the gathering, not only Akhilesh, but many leaders have slipped their tongues. Out of which Omprakash Rajbhar, who joined the SP alliance, is also one. He also said in a meeting that ‘now we will accept the farewell of Samajwadi Party only’. Many memes were also made on this statement on him.