These are the three ways to book Reliance’s JioPhone Next, you can also take this smartphone on loan How to Book JioPhone Next: These are the three ways to book Reliance new JioPhone Next and you can also take this on loan – Reliance’s JioPhone Next There are three ways to book, you can also take this smart phone on loan

How to book JioPhone Next: JioPhone Next is developed by Reliance Jio in collaboration with Google and it can be availed in easy monthly installments after a down payment of Rs 1999.

How to book JioPhone Next: The bookings for Reliance’s JioPhone Next, which will be available from Diwali, have started. It can be booked in three ways, which include online, WhatsApp and offline mode. Apart from this, this phone can also be taken on loan. In this, the customer gets the option to pay EMI according to the plans.

Book online as follows: The first way to book JioPhone Next is online. For this, first you have to go to the website of JioPhone (WWW.JIO.COM/NEXT). You will have to register by giving name and number, after which it will be delivered to you at home within the stipulated time.

Buy via WhatsApp like this: It can also be invoked from the social messaging app WhatsApp. Interested customer has to send message by writing ‘HI’ to 7018270182 from his registered number. Then a confirmation message will come to your number. You can then pick up your device by visiting the nearest Jio store.

Offline fetching process: The third and last way is to book the phone by visiting the Jiomart digital retail store. JioMart Digital has around 30,000 store partners, which are spread across the length and breadth of the country. You can go there and pick up your phone.

The price of JioPhone Next is Rs 6499. But it can also be availed on a down payment of just Rs.1999. The dues will have to be paid in installments and that too has been bundled with the mobile tariff plan. These bundled plans start at Rs 300 and go up to Rs 600 per month. That is, a month’s recharge will also be available with the smartphone for Rs 300.

Jio has designed this phone in collaboration with Google. This phone is equipped with Google’s new operating system ‘Pragati’ and Qualcomm’s powerful processor. The phone has a 5.45-inch HD screen with multitouch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 13-megapixel rear camera (primary), 8-megapixel front camera (selfie), 3500 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon QM 215 processor, 2 GB RAM and 32 GB In-built storage, dual sim slot (one sim will be for Jio and only that will enable internet), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and other things will be available.