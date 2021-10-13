These are the top 3 best selling bikes in the month of September, know complete details from price to features

If you are planning to buy a new bike, then know here the complete details of these top 3 best selling bikes in the month of September.

All the companies present in the country’s two-wheeler sector have made public the sales figures of vehicles in September 2021. On the basis of which we are going to tell the complete details of the top 3 bikes which were the most liked bikes in India made in the month of September.

If you are also planning to buy a new bike, then here you can know the complete details from the price to the features of these three bikes.

Hero Splendor: Hero Splendor has become the best selling bike of India in the month of September. Whose 5,05,462 units have been sold by the company in 30 days.

In this bike, the company has given a 97.2 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology. This engine can generate 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. The company has given 4 speed manual gearbox with this engine.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 80.6 kmpl. The starting price of this bike is Rs 64,850 which goes up to Rs 70,710 in the top model.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is second in the list, with 1,73,945 units sold by the company in the month of September.

In this bike, Bajaj has given a single cylinder engine of 199.5 cc, which is a liquid cooled Triple Spark FI DTSI engine. This engine generates 24.5 PS of power and 18.5 Nm of peak torque.

This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The company has given disc brakes in both the front wheel and rear wheel of the bike, with which tubeless tires have been given.

(read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

Regarding the mileage of the bike, Bajaj claims that this bike gives a mileage of 40.84 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of the bike is Rs 1.40 lakh.

(read this also– This bike will transport Kedarnath from Delhi to Kedarnath in just Rs 400, know full details from price to features)

Royal Enfield Classic 350: Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been the best selling bike of its company in the month of September, with 27,233 units sold by the company in 30 days.

In this bike, the company has given a 349.34 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology. This engine generates 20.21 PS of power and 27 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, Royal Enfield claims that this bike gives a mileage of 40.8 kmpl. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.84 lakh which goes up to Rs 2.15 lakh in the top model.