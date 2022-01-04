These are the top 3 best selling cars of 2021 with premium features and strong mileage at a low price, read full details

If you are planning to buy a new car, then you can know here the complete details of the top 3 cars in the country which have been bought the most in 2021.

Companies in the country’s auto sector have started releasing the sales figures of their vehicles at the beginning of the new year, which includes all the car makers and two wheeler makers.

In the details of these top 3 best selling cars, we are going to tell you every detail related to the price, features, mileage and specification of these three.

Maruti WagonR: Maruti WagonR is the best selling car of its company, which has also become the best selling car of the year 2021. The company has sold 1,83,851 units of this Maruti WagonR in the year 2021, due to which this car has come at number one in the list of best-selling cars.

In Maruti WagonR, the company has given an engine of 1197 cc which is a 1 liter petrol engine and this engine generates power of 68 PS and peak torque of 90 Nm.

Talking about the features of this car, it has been given a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like manual AC, power windows, keyless entry and steering mounted audio and calling control have also been provided in it. The starting price of Maruti WagonR car is Rs 4.93 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.45 lakh when it goes to its top variant.

Maruti Swift: Maruti Swift is a premium hatchback with a sporty design that has become the second best selling in the country. The company has sold 1,75,052 units of this Maruti Swift in the year 2021, after which it has occupied number two in the list of best-selling cars in the country.

The car is powered by a 1197 cc 1.2 liter dual jet petrol engine that generates 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about the features of the car, features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4.2-inch colored driver display, cruise control, auto AC, etc. have been provided.

The starting price of Maruti Swift is Rs 5.85 lakh, which goes up to Rs 8.67 lakh when it goes to its top variant.

Maruti Baleno: Maruti Baleno is a premium hatchback of its company, which has now come in the count of best selling taxes of the company as well as the country.

The company has sold 1,72,241 units of this Maruti Baleno in the year 2021, due to which this car has become the third best-selling car in the country.

Maruti Baleno is powered by a 1197 cc 1.2 liter petrol engine that generates 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about its features, features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, auto climate control, push button start-stop and keyless entry have been provided.

The starting price of Maruti Baleno is Rs 5.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.45 lakh when it goes to its top variant.