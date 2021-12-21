These are the top 3 cheapest cruiser bikes in the country with attractive designs, read full details from price to features

If you want to buy a cruiser bike, then read here the complete details of the country’s top 3 low budget cruiser bikes, features, mileage, specifications and more.

After the mileage bikes in the two wheeler sector, cruiser and sports bikes are most preferred among the youth, due to which there is a long range of these bikes in the market.

If you are also fond of cruiser bikes and want to buy a strong cruiser bike in a low budget, then here we will tell you the complete details of the country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes, in the top 3 cruiser bikes being told here, we will tell you the price of these three. Every little detail about features and mileage.

Bajaj Avenger Street 160: Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is a very stylish and light weight cruiser bike which the company has launched in the market with only one variant.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, it has a 160 cc engine with single cylinder which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 15 PS of power and 13.7 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a 5-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, its front wheel has a disc brake and the rear wheel has a drum brake.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 50.77 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of the bike is Rs 1.08 lakh.

Suzuki Intruder: Suzuki Intruder bike is a premium designed cruiser bike which the company has launched with only one variant.

This bike is given a 155 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology, this engine generates 13.6 PS of power and 13.8 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which a single channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 49 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.27 lakh.

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220: Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 bike is a powerful engine cruiser bike which the company has launched in the market with a single variant.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, the company has given a single cylinder 220 cc engine which is based on fuel injection technology.

This engine generates power of 19.03 PS and peak torque of 17.55 Nm, with which a 5-speed gearbox has been given. Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. A single channel ABS system has been installed with it.

Regarding mileage, Bajaj claims that this cruiser bike gives a mileage of 44 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of the bike is Rs 1.32 lakh.