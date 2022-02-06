These are the top 3 scooters of the 150cc segment, which get style, strong engine and good mileage, read full details

Top 3 Scooters in 150cc Know the complete details of those scooters which are powerful in engine and mileage with premium styling, read the report.

Scooter segment of two wheeler is present today with a huge range in which scooters from 100 cc to 150 cc are also easily available, in which today we are talking about top 3 scooters of 150 cc segment which are stylish and powerful. Engines are preferred.

In these top 3 scooters, we will tell you the complete details from the price to the features of these three scooters so that you can choose the right one for you.

Aprilia SR 160: The Aprilia SR 160 scooter is a fast and attractively designed scooter, which the company has launched in the market with five variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, the company has given 160.03 cc single cylinder engine in it which generates power of 11.01 PS and peak torque of 11.6 Nm.

The braking system of the scooter consists of a disc brake at the front wheel and a drum brake at the rear wheel with a single channel anti-lock braking system.

Talking about mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 47 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

The Aprilia SR 160 starts at Rs 1.08 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs 1.28 Lakh in the top variant.

Yamaha Aerox 155: Yamaha Aerox is a maxi scooter that the company has launched in the market with the specification of a sports bike.

This scooter has a 155 cc single cylinder engine which generates 15 PS of power and 13.9 Nm of peak torque. Talking about the braking system, the company has installed disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in rear wheel.

The scooter gives a mileage of 48.52 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Yamaha Aerox 155 is Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs 1.31 lakh in the top variant.

Vespa Elegant 150: This scooter of Vespa is a classic looking scooter, which the company has launched in the market with only one variant, the scooter has been given in the scooter 149.5 cc single cylinder engine which generates power of 10.47 PS and peak torque of 10.6 Nm.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, disc brake has been installed in its front wheel and drum brake has been installed in the rear wheel with a single channel ABS system.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 45 kilometers per liter and the starting price of this scooter is Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).