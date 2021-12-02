These are the top 4 cheap CNG cars, gives strong mileage; Price according to your budget!

If you are also thinking of getting a CNG car in a low budget, then here is information about the top 4 CNG cars, which can be a better option for you. Because they can give good mileage in cheap.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto comes with STD, STD(O), LXi, LXI(O), VXi, and VXi+ variants. The Maruti Suzuki Alto is powered by a 0.8-litre petrol engine that produces 47bhp and 69Nm of torque in its petrol variant. When switched to CNG mode, the same motor produces 40bhp of output and 60Nm of torque. The price of Maruti Suzuki Alto is Rs 4.82 lakh. In terms of mileage, it gives the highest 31.59 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti S-Presso is also available in Indian market with best mileage and price. At the same time, it comes with 3 CNG variants. The Maruti S-Presso comes with a 1.0-litre engine that is capable of producing 59 PS of maximum power and 78 Nm of peak torque. Talking about the price, this Maruti car comes in the range of Rs 5.11 lakh to Rs 5.37 lakh (ex-showroom). It has been given a 1.0-litre engine, which generates maximum power of 59PS and peak torque of 78Nm with CNG. At the same time, with mileage CNG, this car gives a mileage of 31.2km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti’s Wagon R is very much liked. Maruti Suzuki WagonR price starts at Rs 5.83 Lakh. With CNG, this car gives a mileage of 32.52km/kg. It has been given a 1.0-litre engine, which generates maximum power of 59PS and peak torque of 78Nm.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

This car is also more liked in the Indian markets. Talking about its price, it comes with a starting price of 4.38. It gives 30.47 km/kg in terms of mileage. It has a one liter engine.