These are the top cars of September 2021! Alto, Ertiga, Nexon Beats Creta, Sonet and Venue all the way!

Alto, Ertiga, Nexon Beats Creta, Sonet and Venue have made it to the top ten. People have liked these cars the most and these cars have been bought the most in the month of September. Overall, there was a 37 percent increase in passenger vehicles in September 2021.

The report of the car sold in the month of September has come out. In which Alto, Ertiga, Nexon Beats Creta, Sonet and Venue have made it to the top ten. People have liked these cars the most and these cars have been bought the most in the month of September. Overall, in September 2021, passenger vehicles registered a growth of 37 percent, while Maruti Suzuki registered a decline of 57.3 percent. Its sales last month stood at 63,111, which is less than the number sold in September 2020.

On the other hand, Hyundai has also registered a decline of 33,087, which was 34.24 percent lower than the 50,313 sold in the same month last year. On the other hand, Tata Motors has registered a growth of 18 per cent with 24,652 sold in the last month as compared to 20,891 sold in September 2020.

Top 10 Cars of September 2021

Talking about the cars of September Top Ten, the name of Maruti Suzuki comes at number one. Maruti Suzuki’s name comes first, Maruti Suzuki’s Alto topped the list with sales of 12,143 units last month, down 33.4 per cent as compared to 18,246 units sold in September 2020. It is followed by the Ertiga, which came second with 11,308 units sold, registering a 13.2 percent increase in sales.

The third best-selling passenger vehicle in India was the Kia Seltos mid-size SUV, registering a growth of 5.5 per cent. It has also become the best selling SUV in the country. The number four car was Nexon which grew with 53.3. It sold 9211 cars last month. This was followed by Creta car at number five, which sold 8193 cars last month. More than this, it sold 12325 cars during September 2020. It has declined by 33.33.

Maruti Baleno at No. 6 was down 58.4 per cent with 8,077 units sold, as against 8,077 units sold in September 2020, Venue has found number seven, its sales also declined. It sold a total of 7924 cars. Which has declined by 6.44 in it. Both Eeco and WagonR reported de-growth on 8 and 9, but a decline of 30.9 and 56.51 per cent. September 2021 WagonR sales stood at 7,632 units in the previous month as against 17,581 units sold in the same month of 2020 last year. While Altroz ​​lasts, Altroz ​​sales declined by 3 per cent to 5,772 units as against 5,952 units sold in the same month last year.