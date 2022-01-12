These are the victims of the deadly Bronx fire



An individual walks previous an residence constructing which suffered the metropolis’s deadliest fire in three a long time, in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. A malfunctioning electrical area heater apparently began the fire Sunday in the 19-story constructing in the Bronx, fire officers stated. (AP Photograph/Matt Rourke)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Investigators are attempting to find out why security doorways failed to shut when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, permitting thick smoke to rise by the tower and kill 17 folks, together with eight youngsters, in the metropolis’s deadliest blaze in additional than three a long time.

Bronx residence fire: 17 useless, together with 8 children



A malfunctioning electrical area heater apparently began the fire Sunday in the 19-story constructing in the Bronx, fire officers stated. The flames broken solely a small half of the constructing, however smoke poured by the residence’s open door and turned stairwells into darkish, ash-choked loss of life traps. The steps have been the solely technique of escape in a tower too tall for fire escapes.

Amongst the useless have been three youngsters of Haja Dukuray and Haji Dukuray, initially from Gambia, in line with a member of the family. Haja’s uncle informed The Related Press on Tuesday that the youngsters’s mother and father didn’t survive.

“It is a very close-knit group. We are predominantly from one city in the Gambia known as Alunghare, so we are all household,” stated Dukuray, who drove to the Bronx from his dwelling in Delaware on Monday. “Most of the folks right here, we are all associated in a method or the different.”

Most of the 17 victims killed have been recognized.

Right here’s what we find out about the recognized victims:

Fatoumata Dukureh, a 5-year-old lady

Foutmala Drammeh, a 21-year-old girl

Fatoumata Tunkara, a 43-year-old girl

Haja Dukureh, a 37-year-old girl

Haji Dukary, a 49-year-old man

Haouwa Mahamadou, a 5-year-old lady

Mariam Dukureh, an 11-year-old lady

Muhammed Drammeh, a 12-year-old boy

Mustapha Dukureh, a 12-year-old boy

Nyumaaisha Drammeh, a 19-year-old girl

Omar Jambang, a 6-year-old boy

Sera Janneh, a 27-year-old girl

Seydou Toure, a 12-year-old boy

Haja Dukureh was a stay-at-home mother, household informed NewsNation affiliate WPIX.

“The son, Mustapha, was simply a tremendous boy and virtually all the neighbors know him,” a relative stated. “I’m listening to tales about him proper now, going round knocking on doorways throughout the fire to assist folks.”

At Masjid-ur-Rahmah, a mosque just some blocks from the residence constructing, greater than two dozen folks got here collectively in solidarity Monday. Many of those that pray at the mosque stay in the constructing.

Gambian Ambassador to the U.S. Dawda Fadera stated Monday that he traveled from Washington, D.C., to New York to be taught extra about the fire and share official condolences from the president of the West African nation.