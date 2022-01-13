These Are Their Names – Gadget Clock





What to Know Eight kids are among the many 17 confirmed lifeless in Sunday’s Bronx hearth tragedy; many are nonetheless preventing for his or her lives in hospitals

Every of the fatalities had been folks overcome by smoke as hallways of the 19-story East 181st Avenue constructing become ash clouds

The lifeless vary in age from simply 2 to 50 years outdated

All 17 victims who misplaced their lives Sunday in New York Metropolis’s deadliest hearth in three many years have now been recognized, with the final of the names being launched by hearth officers early Wednesday.

The lifeless ranged in age from 2 to 50. Some had been a part of the identical households. Some died at hospitals, others on the 181st Avenue scene.

All succumbed to smoke inhalation as thick, billowing ash clouds enveloped hallways of their 19-story Bronx constructing and blocked escapes.

Dozens are nonetheless mentioned to be battling life-threatening accidents, which means the devastating toll might rise within the days and weeks to come back as effectively.

These are the names of the 17 casualties, listed from youngest to oldest:

Ousmane Konteh, age 2, male

Fatoumata Dukureh, age 5, feminine

Omar Jambay, age 6, male

Haouwa Mahamdou, age 5, feminine

Mariam Dukureh, age 11, feminine

Mustapha Dukyhreh, age 12, male

Seydou Toure, age 12, male

Muhammed Drammeh, age 12, male

Nyumaaisha Drammeh, age 19, feminine

Foutmala Drammeh, age 21, feminine

Sera Janneh, age 27, feminine

Isatou Jabbie, age 31, feminine

Hagi Jawara, age 37, male

Haja Dukureh, age 37, feminine

Fatoumata Tunkara, age 43, feminine

Haji Dukary, age 49, male

Fatoumata Drammeh, age 50, feminine

The hearth was sparked by a malfunctioning area heater in one of many third-floor models on East 181st Avenue. Two security doorways that ought to have routinely closed as a part of town’s hearth code didn’t shut, which fueled the unfold of smoke and hearth.

It is not clear in the event that they didn’t work or had been manually disabled. An investigation into the tragedy is ongoing, whereas town now faces a $1 billion lawsuit within the case.

The Pink Cross is aiding at the very least 53 households displaced by the blaze, offering housing for 34 of these households.. Listed here are some methods you possibly can assist the victims.

Officers have recognized 14 of the 17 victims who died within the tragic Bronx hearth over the weekend. Those that died had been remembered at a vigil Tuesday night time, held after the primary lawsuit for the fireplace was filed. Gadget Clock’s Ida Siegal reviews.