These banks give up to 6 percent interest on FD, know what is the scheme

Investing in FDs has always been one of the preferred avenues for investors. At present, IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank are offering an interest rate of 6 per cent on one year FDs.

For the last few years, interest rates on FDs in the country have been continuously cut. The recent is that the customers who once got more interest by doing FD, now it has become a loss-making deal. Many major banks are giving interest on FDs below 6 percent as of today. However, there are still some banks which are giving an interest of six percent or a little more.

Among the banks offering higher interest rates, IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank are offering an interest rate of 6 percent on one-year FDs. RBL is offering 6.3 per cent on its FDs of three and five years. Among the large private sector banks, Axis Bank is offering the highest interest rate of 5.75 per cent with a tenure of five years.

If you make an FD of 10 thousand rupees in RBL Bank for five years, then the bank gives a total of Rs 13669 after five years at an interest rate of 6.30 percent. On the other hand, if the same amount is deposited in IDBI First Bank, then an interest rate of six percent is available and after five years, a total of Rs 13468, the investor gets some money. Similarly, IndusInd Bank also gives money back in five years at the rate of 6 percent.

Investing in Fixed Deposits (FDs) has always been one of the most popular ways for investors. Many investors prefer to invest money in bank FDs over equities. Because it is considered more secure than the market. How much money will be available on FD and in how much time it is known only at the time of investment, whereas in the case of equities this is not the case and the risk is different.

The minimum amount to invest in FD varies from bank to bank. There is no limit on the maximum amount for investment. On the other hand, if we talk about time, then banks have their own rules in this too. Generally, FDs can be invested for a minimum period of seven days and a maximum tenure of 10 years.