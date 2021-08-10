These banks highest earnings on 3-year FD, know how much interest they are paying

The Reserve Bank of India, in its monetary policy meeting on August 6, 2021, has not changed the repo and reverse repo rates. So at present, the repo and reverse rates are still at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent respectively. In such a situation, investing in a fixed deposit for a short period of time can be a better option. In which 1 to 3 years of tenure is included.

On the other hand, FD can get low returns for long term i.e. 5 years tenure. Undoubtedly this would be a wise move for both regular customers and older people. In such a situation, today we are going to tell you about 4 such banks which are claiming to give higher returns on fixed deposits with tenure of 3 years or less. See this list.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The regular FD rate on FDs of 7 to 29 days is 3.05 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 3.55 percent.

The regular FD rate on FDs of 30 to 89 days is 4.05 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 4.55 percent.

The regular FD rate on FDs of 90 to 179 days is 4.80 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 5.30 percent.

The regular FD rate on FDs from 180 days to 364 days is 5.20 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 5.70 percent.

The regular FD rate on FDs of 1 to 2 years is 6.50 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 7 percent.

The regular FD rate on FDs of 2 to 3 years is 6.75 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 7.25 percent.

Jana Small Finance Bank: The regular FD rate on FDs of 7 to 14 days is 2.50 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 3 percent.

The regular FD rate on FDs of 15 to 60 days is 3 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 3.50 percent.

The regular FD rate on FDs of 61 to 90 days is 3.75 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 4.25 percent.

The regular FD rate on FDs of 91 to 180 days is 4.50 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 5 percent.

The regular FD rate on FDs of 181 to 364 days is 5.50 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 6 percent.

The regular FD rate on FDs of 364 days i.e. one year is 6.25 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 6.75 percent.

The regular FD rate is 6.50 percent on FDs of one to two years and 7 percent for senior citizens.

The regular FD rate is 6.50 percent and 7 percent on FDs of 2 to three years.

DCB Bank : The regular FD rate on FDs of 7 to 14 days is 4.55 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 5.05 percent.

The regular FD rate on FDs of 15 to 45 days is 4.55 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 5.05 percent.

The regular FD rate on FDs of 46 to 90 days is 4.50 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 5 percent.

The regular FD rate on FDs of 91 to 180 days is 5.25 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 5.75 percent.

The regular FD rate is 5.70 percent for FDs of 6 months to less than one year and 6.20 percent for senior cities.

The regular FD rate is 5.80 per cent for FDs of less than one year to 15 months and 6.30 per cent for Senior City.

The regular FD rate is 6 percent for FDs of less than 18 months to 700 days and 6.50 percent for senior cities.

The regular FD rate is 6.50 per cent for FDs of 36 months and 7 per cent for senior citizens.

North East Small Finance Bank: The regular FD rate on FDs of 7 to 14 days is 3 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 3.50 percent.

The regular FD rate on FDs of 15 to 29 days is 3 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 3.50 percent.

The regular FD rate on FDs of 30 to 45 days is 3 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 3.50 percent.

The regular FD rate on FDs of 46 to 90 days is 3.50 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 4 percent.

The regular FD rate on FDs of 91 to 180 days is 4 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 4.50 percent.

The regular FD rate on FDs of 181 to 365 days is 5 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 5.50 percent.

The regular FD rate on FDs of 366 to 729 days is 6.75 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 7.25 percent.

The regular FD rate on 777 days FD is 7 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 7.50 percent.

The regular FD rate on FDs from 1096 days to 1825 days is 6.50 percent, while the FD rate for senior citizens is 7 percent.







