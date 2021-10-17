These banks, including SBI, BOB, give good interest in recurring deposit account, it is safest to invest money here

If you also want to invest your money in a bank and also want to get good interest on this money, then you should know about these banks. Because these banks give you good interest as well as security.

If you also want to invest your money in a bank and also want to get good interest on this money, then you should know about these banks. Because these banks give you good interest as well as security. By investing in them, you can build a good corpus and can use this money when needed in future. You should also know which schemes of the bank can be good to invest in.

recurring deposit scheme

If you do not want to take any risk at all and also want to take good interest then Recurring Deposit Scheme will be the right option for you. Under this investment plan, you have to deposit a fixed amount every month for a fixed period. Under this, interest is paid only on the amount invested according to the rate of interest offered by the bank with which the recurring deposit account is opened.

These banks give good interest

Some of the major banks that offer you good interest with Recurring Deposit Scheme are SBI, PNB, BOB and others. Let us know about the interest rate of these banks. The interest rate of these banks is the interest rate you get in one to five years. Andhra Bank 5.00%-5.60%, Allahabad Bank 5.00% – 5.15%, Axis Bank 4.40%- 5.75%, Bandhan Bank 5.50%- 5.00%, Bank of Baroda 4.90%- 5.25%, Bank of India 5.00%- 5.05%, Canara Bank 5.10%- 5.25%, Central Bank 4.90%- 5.00%, HDFC Bank 4.90%- 5.50%, ICICI Bank 3.75%- 4.40%, PNB Bank 5.00%- 5.25%, SBI Bank 4.90%- 5.40%, Union Bank 5.00%- 5.60%, Yes Bank 5.75%- 6.50%, Post Office 5.5%-6.7%.

Read also: Just keep these seven things in mind, the battery life of your electric scooter will increase

There are few banks that offer the best interest rates for RD schemes. For a tenure of 2 years, Lakshmi Vilas offers the highest interest rate offered by the bank at 7.50% p.a. And then gives 7.50% by Yes Bank for three and four years.