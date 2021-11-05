These best phones of Redmi and Samsung come under Rs 20,000, powerful battery comes with strong camera

Here the phones coming under 20,000 are listed. In which you are given a powerful battery with a strong camera. Mobiles from Redmi, Samsung to Oppo have been included in this phone. These phones also give you a great design.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

You can get this phone for Rs 19,999. In this, you are given a good processor, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G with Kryo 470 octa-core. Its main camera comes with 108MP, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP portrait and 5MP macro modes while a 16MP front camera is given. It is a 5G phone, which comes with a display of 16.9 cm (6.67 inches) with 120Hz high refresh rate FHD+ (1080×2400) AMOLED. Its battery capacity is 5020 mAh with 33W fast charger in-box and Type-C connectivity. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which can be expanded up to 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

You can buy this phone on Amazon India for Rs 18,999. It is available in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Talking about its processor, it comes with Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz processor, along with extensive 12 band support for true 5G experience. It has a display size of 16.55 cm (6.5-inch) HD+ resolution, 720 x 1600 pixels by Gorilla Glass 5. Talking about the camera setup, the main camera is 48 MP + 8MP (F2.2) ultra wide camera + 5MP (F2.4) depth camera + 2MP (2.4) macro camera while 13MP (F2.2) front camera has been given. . It has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh.

OPPO A74 5G

On Amazon India, this phone is available in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which costs Rs 15,990. In this, you are given 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The smartphone flaunts a 6.49″-inch or 16.5cm FHD+ punch-hole display with 2400×1080 pixels. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G GPU is powered by 619 650 MHz processor. Its battery power is given 5000 mAh lithium polymer. In this camera you get 48MP quad camera + 2MP macro + 2MP depth lens while 8MP front camera.

iQOO Z3 5G

This phone is available with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant, which can be purchased for Rs 18,990. It has a 768G 5G processor, which comes with 55W fast charging. Its battery capacity is given 4,400 mAh, which gets fully charged in 50 minutes. Its main camera also comes with 64MP and front camera with 16MP.