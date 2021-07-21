These Bollywood actors keep themselves fit by boxing

New Delhi. These days the issue of fitness has become a matter of concern from common to special people. Everyone wants to keep themselves fit, but in the midst of a running life, people are unable to give themselves time. In such a situation, from time to time, celebs are seen motivating people about fitness. Many Bollywood celebs are also on top in this list. From their films to real life, they bring the importance of fitness to the people. Now recently actor Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Toofan’ has been released. Farhan has appeared in the film playing the role of a boxer. Farhan is also seen working hard to stay fit in the film. So today we are going to tell you 4 such actors who are known for their fit body.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar’s name comes first in this list. Seeing the film Toofan, it is clear that Farhan Akhtar has worked hard to get into the character. Farhan also took boxing training for fitness. Also worked hard in the gym and fight ring. The film also depicts the journey of Fahran Khan from his increased weight till he becomes fit.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is also known as the Most Fit Man in Bollywood. Tiger Shroff’s hardcore workout is not hidden from anyone. Also, Tiger Shroff is often seen doing real stunts. Tiger Shroff was also seen doing his fitness training in his film ‘Baaghi’. Tiger also keeps himself fit by boxing. At the same time, he is also known for his technique of maintaining excellent balance.

electric jam-wall

Vidyut Jammwal is one such actor who inspires most people to stay fit. Vidyut Jamwal has a reputation in martial arts. He is well-versed in Kalaripayattu. The secret of his fitness is also martial arts. You will be surprised to know that at the age of just 3, Vidyut started taking martial arts training. The actor has also been recognized by Google as one of the best martial artists in the world.

Randeep Hooda

Actor Randeep Hooda, who hails from Haryana, is known for his rough and tough personality. To keep himself fit, Randeep Hooda also does boxing. At the same time, they also like to be near nature. Recently, the actor shared some videos on his social media while boxing. Which was very much liked by his fans.