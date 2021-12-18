These Bollywood actresses became mom at an early age, know the benefits of pregnancy in young age

At the age of 20 to 25, the fertility potential is very high and at this age more eggs are formed and the risk of any kind of genetic abnormality is also less.

Becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences of life for any woman. Some get this experience in the first year after getting married, while some get it after 4-5 years of marriage. Nowadays there are many such reasons due to which women decide to become a mother only after the age of 30. It is very important for a woman to have sex at the right time for conception. But some people do family planning due to financial problems or taking time to build a career or keeping in mind their convenience, age, need.

Like ordinary women, Bollywood actresses also enjoy their motherhood a lot. Many Bollywood actresses who married very young and immediately became mothers at a young age. Know about some such Bollywood who became a mother at a young age, as well as what are the benefits of becoming a mother at a young age.

Dimple Kapadia: Akshay Kumar’s mother-in-law actress Dimple Kapadia gave birth to Twinkle at the age of 17. Actually, the age after 20 is considered the best for pregnancy. You can conceive of this quickly. You are physically healthy.

Lucky Mr.: The heroine of ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ super hit film, Bhagyashree gave birth to son Abhimanyu Dassani at the age of 22. Most of the doctors say that this age is the perfect age for pregnancy. At the age of 20 to 25, there are no risks, complications in pregnancy.

Mira Rajput: Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput was married to Shahid in the year 2015. When Meera was just 21 years old, she gave birth to her first child. Today Mira and Shahid have completed 6 years of marriage. At the age of 20 to 25, the fertility potential is very high. The risk of miscarriage is also less and the baby develops properly.

Neetu Singh: Actress Neetu Singh married late Rishi Kapoor at the age of 22 and gave birth to Riddhima Kapoor in the same year. Ranbir Kapoor is also his son. Apart from these, Kajol, Twinkle, Genelia had also attained the pleasure of becoming a mother at a young age.

Dr Anindita Singh, Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility Center, Kolkata says that getting pregnant after 35 years can lead to many problems affecting the fertility rate. As at this age your chances of getting pregnant are slightly less. Simultaneously with the decline in the fertility rate, the abortion rate also increases continuously. Some complications of pregnancy such as placenta previa, ectopic pregnancy and premature labor, Down’s syndrome, etc. may increase.