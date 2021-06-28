These Bollywood actresses got pregnant before 18 years

New Delhi. In the film industry nowadays, actresses take a lot of time to get married and decide to get married only after they are completely settled. After marriage in 30, nowadays actresses become mothers at the age of 32 to 35. But a few years back there was a different trend in the industry. There were many actresses in Bollywood who got married despite reaching career heights. There were also many actresses who had become pregnant even before becoming an adult. So today we will tell you about those actresses-

Also read: When Saif Ali Khan was furious over Kareena Kapoor’s short dress, she said – why don’t you wear clothes?

Dimple Kapadia

Actress Dimple Kapadia made her Bollywood debut in just 16 years. His first film ‘Bobby’ was a super hit at the box office. But it was during this film that he met superstar Rajesh Khanna. Within a few days, both of them decided to get married. Dimple became pregnant within a short time of marriage and at the age of 17 she gave birth to daughter Twinkle Khanna. However, both of them separated after 12 years of marriage. But the two never divorced.

Bhagyashree

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree made her debut with the film Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Salman Khan. This film was a super hit at the box office. However, after the first film, his films did not do much in Bollywood. Bhagyashree was less than 17 at the time of the film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. It is said that during the shooting of the film, she got married to Himalaya Dasani. At that time there were reports that Bhagyashree had become pregnant before marriage. So they got married in a hurry.

Also read: Vinod Khanna had become uncontrollable while kissing Madhuri Dixit, had crossed all limits

Urvashi Dholakia

TV’s popular actress Urvashi Dholakia also became a mother at an early age. At the age of 16, she gave birth to twins. But Urvashi got divorced from her husband only a few months after the child was born. After getting divorced from her husband, Urvashi raised her children alone.

#Bollywood #actresses #pregnant #years