These Bollywood actresses keep themselves fit by doing yoga

New Delhi. Today is International Yoga Day. Yoga is very popular not only in the country but also abroad. From mango to special, everyone is resorting to yoga to stay fit. Today we are going to tell about some such actresses of Bollywood. Those who have kept themselves fit by doing yoga.

Malaika Arora

In the matter of fitness, the name of actress Malaika Arora comes on top. Malaika has turned 47 years old and even today she blows people’s senses with her boldness and hotness. The reason for Malaika’s fitness is yoga. Malaika is often spotted doing yoga. Malaika keeps posting more than one pictures on social media while doing yoga.

Kareena Kapoor

Actress Kareena Kapoor also does yoga to keep herself fit. When Kareena got pregnant for the first time. Even then, he had resorted to yoga to reduce his weight. Bebo was also seen doing yoga in the second pregnancy.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is known for her beauty as well as her fitness. Shilpa also does yoga daily to keep herself fit. Shilpa also inspires her fans to stay fit.

sushmita sen

Sushmita Sen has turned 45 years old. She does yoga to keep herself fit. Sushmita is also seen doing yoga poses with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmi Sen’s yoga pictures and videos are becoming increasingly viral on social media.

bipasha basu

Actress Bipasha Basu is considered one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood. The actress uses only yoga to keep herself fit. Bipasha also posts pictures with her husband Karan Singh Grover doing yoga and inspires her fans to stay fit too.