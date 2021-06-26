These Bollywood actresses were molested in public by people

New Delhi. Life of Bollywood celebs is also not easy. They get stardom through films but sometimes this stardom becomes trouble for them. People get desperate to catch a glimpse of celebs. Many times it happens that celebs go to attend an event, but to see them, such a crowd gathers that their security has to make a lot of effort to keep them safe. But sometimes despite having security, the actresses get misbehaved publicly. Today we will tell you about those actresses-

Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is counted among the top actresses. Apart from films, she makes people crazy with her beauty. He has a strong fan following. Once she had come to Kolkata for Durga Puja. A crowd of people gathered there to see him. During this, someone misbehaved with Katrina.

Kareena Kapoor

There is also a lot of craze among people about Kareena Kapoor. Once she had gone to be a part of an event. When Kareena came out after the end of the event, a man touched her inappropriately. After this, Kareena’s security took the person out of there.

sushmita sen

Bollywood’s beautiful actress Sushmita Sen has also become a victim of mob tampering. This was disclosed by Sushmita herself. She had gone to Pune to attend the opening ceremony of a jewellery. Here a young boy tried to touch her inappropriately. Which Sushmita caught and left after explaining.

Amisha Patel

Actress Ameesha Patel, who made her debut with the film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, has also become a victim of molestation. When Ameesha stepped into Bollywood, everyone became crazy after seeing her beauty. In the year 2015, Amisha went to Gorakhpur, UP for the launch of the jewelery showroom. Here a person touched her inappropriately. After which the actress slapped the person in anger.