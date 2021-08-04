These Bollywood celebs did not get happiness in their first marriage, decided to get married again

New Delhi. The craze of Bollywood celebs speaks loudly among the people. Everyone is curious to know about their favorite star. People are also very interested in his personal life. There are many such celebs in Bollywood who got married after not getting happiness in their first marriage and today they are living their happy married life. So let us tell you about those celebs today-

Dharmendra

Millions of crores of people like Bollywood veteran Dharmendra. However, despite being married, his heart fell on Hema Malini. Before meeting Hema, she was married to Prakash Kaur and had four children. But during the shooting of the film, he fell in love with Hema. Both dated each other for many years and then decided to get married. However, during this time he did not divorce his first wife. So to marry Hema, he converted to Islam and got married.

Raj Babbar

The name of Bollywood actor Raj Babbar is also included in this list. His first marriage was to Nadira. They also had two children Juhi and Arya. But then he met Smita Patil. During the shooting of the film, both of them fell in love with each other. In such a situation, Raj Babbar divorced his first wife Nadira. However, Smita Patil’s support did not last long in her fate. Smita passed away two weeks after her son Prateek was born. After which Raj Babbar went back to the first wife.

Salim Khan

Salim Khan first married Sushila Charak aka Salma Khan. Both had four children Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan and Sohail Khan. Everything was going well that Salim Khan met Helen. Helen’s beauty made Salim Khan crazy. First the two became friends and then fell in love. In such a situation, Salim Khan married her for the second time. After marriage, he adopted Arpita Khan. During this he did not divorce his first wife and now lives happily with both of them.

Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt’s first marriage was with Lorraine Bright. After marriage, he changed his name to Kiran Bhatt. Both had done love marriage. The love story of both has also been shown in the film Aashiqui. Mahesh Bhatt became the father of two children with Kiran. But in the meantime he met Soni Razdan. Mahesh gave his heart to her. After which he separated from his first wife and married Soni Razdan. After marriage, Soni Razdan gave birth to Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was in love with actress Amrita Singh. At that time he was only 20 years old and Amrita was 32 years old. But despite this, their love blossomed and both of them got married. After marriage, Amrita gave birth to Sara and Ibrahim. However, Saif and Amrita got divorced after a few years of marriage. A few years after the divorce, Saif met Kareena Kapoor. The two came close during the shooting of the film Tashan and got married in the year 2012. Today both have become parents to two sons and are living a happy life.