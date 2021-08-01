these bollywood songs celebrate friendship

New Delhi. On the first Sunday of August, people all over the world celebrate friendship day. This day is very special for people of all ages because without friends life seems incomplete. There are many relationships in our life, but the most special is the relationship of friendship. Everyone needs a friend with whom they can share all their sorrows and happiness. In such a situation, an important aspect of friendship is also seen in Bollywood films. There are many such films, which only show friendship and they are also well liked. Today we are going to tell you about such songs of Bollywood movies which describe friendship very well and you can dedicate these songs to your friends-

1. I am your friend

The film ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ is based on the story of friendship and love. In which the unwavering trust and love of two friends is shown. The film was well liked by the audience. At the same time, a song from the film ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ was a super hit. This song made a different place in the hearts of the people. Many people also get emotional after listening to the song. Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Nijar were in lead roles in the film.





2. Won’t let you go

The film ‘3 Idiots’ directed by Rajkumar Hirani was a huge hit at the box office. Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Sharman Joshi were in lead roles in this film. People liked a song from the film ‘Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe’. The song depicts the deep friendship between three friends. Those who are ready to do anything to save the life of their friend.

3. Know why the heart knows

The film ‘Dostana’ was released in the year 2008. Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan were in lead roles in this film. The deep friendship between the three is shown. At the same time, the song ‘Jaane Kyun Dil Jata Hai’ from the film remains a favorite of people in friendship even today. You can share this song with your friends on the occasion of ‘Friendship Day’.





4. Be friendly with us

One of the finest films of Hindi cinema ‘Dostana’ was released in the year 1980. Even today people like to watch this film on TV. The film had Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha in the lead roles. People liked a song from the film ‘Salamat Rahe Dostana Hamara’. You can also dedicate this song to your dear friends on the occasion of friendship day.





5. Atrangi Yari

The film ‘Wazir’ was released in the year 2016. Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar were in lead roles in this film. Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar sang the song ‘Atrangi Yaari’ for this film. This song was sung to celebrate friendship. It was written by Deepak Ramola. People liked this song a lot and even today it is on people’s tongue.

6. We will not break this friendship

Friendship has been glorified a lot not only in today’s films but also in old films. Many films were made on friendship. One of which is the biggest hit film ‘Sholay’. In this, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra played the role of Jai and Veeru. Even today people give the example of friendship of Jai and Veeru in friendship. The film was a super hit and the song ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’ from the film was also liked by the people.