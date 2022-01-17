These Bollywood stars are saddened by the death of Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj! These Bollywood stars are saddened by the death of Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj, such a tribute!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has prayed for the peace of the soul of Pandit Birju Maharaj by posting a story on Instagram. She says that she may be very unhappy and the information is surprising for her.

Mrinal Thakur

Actress Mrunal Thakur has prayed for the peace of Pandit Birju Maharaj’s soul. Sharing his image, has paid tribute to the Kathak dancer. Mrinal Thakur was drastically impressed by Pandit Birju Maharaj.

Subhash Ghai

Producer director Subhash Ghai wrote… “My first training from the Kathak dance maestro was at my faculty youth pageant when he narrated a romantic dialog between Lord Krishna and Radha together with his two eyes. I discovered ‘Dance means the physique however the soul is in the eyes.

He was the Jagat Guru in Kathak ladies’s dance.

Hema Malini

Actress Hema Malini wrote.. “The nation mourns the passing away of a true legend, Shri Birju Maharaj, a superb Kathak exponent. His ghungroos had been on his ankles until he breathed his final. I’ve all the time admired and revered him as a medium of Kathak and missed his presence on stage of dance.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit writes.. “He has left behind to make followers and college students unhappy, but additionally left a legacy that we’ll all keep on. Thanks Maharajji for the whole lot you taught me in dancing with humility, class and style.

million occasions obeisance!