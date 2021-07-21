These Bollywood stars have sung the hearts of the fans with great songs with strong acting, from Sonakshi Sinha to Anil Kapoor

New Delhi. Every artist in the Bollywood film industry is recognized for his special skills. In which someone specializes in dance along with acting, then someone does wonders in stunting. But there are some stars who are perfect not only in acting as well as in singing. There are many actors about whom hardly anyone knows, they have even sung for themselves in their films.

Alia Bhatt

Everyone knows about Alia Bhatt that apart from being a good actress, she is also a great singer. She herself has sung the female version of ‘Main Tennu Samjhauta’ and her voice has been appreciated by everyone. After this, he has also given his voice in ‘Highway’ and ‘Udta Punjab’.

Anil Kapoor

No one would know about the evergreen looking actor Anil Kapoor that he is a good actor as well as a cigar. He has sung in Jasmine’s wedding. After this, he has also sung in the film Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai with Hema Sardesai and Sonali Bendre. Anil Kapoor’s voice is very good in singing.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is one of the multi talented actor of Bollywood. He knows everything from film making to acting and singing. He has lent his voice in ‘Rock On’. Apart from this, he has also given his voice in some other films.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

This desi girl of Bollywood, who has proved her acting skills from country to abroad, has not only done pop singing in Bollywood but also internationally. He has worked with top international singers like Pitbull and released three pop songs. In which ‘I can’t love you’ is her new song, while earlier she has also given her voice in the title track of the film ‘Mary Kom’ and the film ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor sang in the film ‘Ek Villain’, apart from this, there was a female singer Shraddha in Teri Galiyan. He has sung all his songs himself in the film ‘Rock On 2’.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha made her singing debut with the film ‘Tevar’ and after that she also released a music video.

