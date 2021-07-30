These Bollywood stars who went bald and got hair transplant surgery

New Delhi. The problem of hair fall is troubled from common to special, but the problem of hair loss is the most serious for them. who is a celebrity. Just like our Bollywood celebs are. Bollywood celebs always have to look beautiful and fit on the big screen. For which they also work hard. Even celebs can easily increase and decrease body weight, but once they become bald, it becomes very difficult to grow new hair. Today we will tell you about some such famous Bollywood stars who have become bald in real life, but with the help of hair transplant surgery, they are waving hair on the big screen. Know which actors in Bollywood have done hair transplant surgery.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has turned 55 years old. His hair started falling from the year 2003. Often his baldness started showing in parties or films too. After which he got hair transplant surgery done in India to hide his baldness. Which failed miserably. Then in 2007, Salman Khan went to Dubai and got the hair transplant done again. From 2007 to 2013, Salman used to come to Dubai for his hair treatment. Today Salman looks very handsome in his thick hair.

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood’s most fit man Akshay Kumar also became a victim of baldness. After crossing the age of 40, Akshay’s hair also started falling. To hide his baldness, the actor has undergone FUT ie Follicle Unit Transplant.

Govinda

Superstar Govinda is counted among those stars. Who had become a victim of baldness during his stardom. It is said that it was Salman Khan who advised Govinda to go to Dubai for a hair transplant. Govinda also got a hair transplant done and then made a strong entry on the big screen.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of the century, also became a victim of baldness in the middle of his career. A picture of Amitabh Bachchan became increasingly viral. In which his baldness was clearly visible. After which Amitabh Bachchan also removed his baldness by taking the help of hair transplant.

Sanjay Dutt

There was a time when Sanjay Dutt’s hair used to be up to his shoulders. His style was one of the most favorite styles of that era. With age, his hair started falling. After which Sanju Baba started worrying. Sanjay Dutt’s baldness started appearing after hair loss. After which Sanjay Dutt got his hair fixed by doing strip surgery. Then came Sanjay Dutt’s film ‘Agneepath’. For which he had to go bald. After the film, he also went for FUT i.e. Follicle Unit Transplant.

Kapil Sharma

Everyone has seen the baldness of the most popular Kapil Sharma. Kapil Sharma used to do stand up comedy in Struggle Time. Then his baldness started showing. After which Kapil Sharma got the hair restoration procedure done. Kapil Sharma is said to have undergone robotic hair transplant surgery to get his hair back.