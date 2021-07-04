These Bollywood superstars have become fathers many times

New Delhi. There are many such actors in Bollywood. Who has had more than one marriage. Also, he has become a father several times. In which the name of the industry’s superstar Dharmendra to Raj Kapoor is included. All these stars have more than two children. Let us tell you today about some such stars of the industry who have become fathers many times.

Dharmendra

The first name in this list comes from superstar Dharmendra. As we all know Dharmendra was married and had four children even before he entered the industry. At the same time, Dharmendra became a father again after marrying actress Hema Malini for the second time. Dharmendra had two daughters with Hema. In such a situation, Dharmendra is the father of 6 children.

Raj Kapoor

Actor Raj Kapoor also became the father of 5 children. Raj Kapoor has three sons. There were Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. He was also the father of two daughters. Raj Kapoor’s three sons were one of the famous actors of the industry. The Kapoor family has contributed a lot to the Bollywood industry. Even today many children of his generation are working in the industry.

Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan also had two marriages. Saif had his first marriage with actress Amrita Singh. Saif has two children with Amrita. Daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan are Amrita-Saif’s children. On the other hand, Saif married actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif has two sons with Kareena. His elder son’s name is Taimur Ali Khan. At the same time, the couple has not yet revealed the name of their second child. In such a situation, Saif became the father of four children.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan also did two marriages. He had a daughter and son with his first wife Reena Dutta. At the same time, Aamir did second marriage with Kiran Rao. Aamir has a son with Kiran. In this way Aamir Khan became the father of three children. By the way, let us tell you that Aamir Khan has also got divorced from his second wife Kiran Rao.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is one of those actors who got married thrice. He married Rhea Pillai after the death of Sanjay Dutt’s first wife. Sanjay Dutt’s first daughter was Trishala with Riya. Sanjay Dutt’s second wife had died due to illness. After which the actor married for the third time with Manyata. Sanjay Dutt had two children with Manyata. In total, Sanjay Dutt became the father of 3 children.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan is also the father of three children. Shahrukh had a son and a daughter before marrying Gauri. After which Shahrukh’s third child was born through surrogacy.