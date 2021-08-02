These Bollywood Superstars Proposed To Hema Malini For Marriage

New Delhi. Actress Hema Malini used to be the most beautiful actress of her time. Hema’s beauty was not only on the audience but on many veteran actors. Not only this, many famous actors had even proposed Hema Malini for marriage, but because of actor Dharmendra, Hema broke everyone’s heart in one stroke. Today we will tell about the fans of Dream Girl. Those who wanted to marry him, but could not.

Prince

Veteran actor Rajkumar’s name comes first in this list. There was a time when even Rajkumar had become crazy about the beauty of Hema Malini. He also proposed marriage to Hema Malini. Which Hema rejected. After Hema, Rajkumar married air hostess Anglo Indian Jennifer aka Gayatri Rajkumar. After marriage, the prince had three children.

Also read- Superstar Raj Kumar once fell in love with Hema Malini

Sanjeev Kumar

Actor Sanjeev Kumar was a big fan of Hema Malini. This is not hidden from anyone. In 1970, Sanjeev Kumar proposed Hema Malini for marriage. It is said that Sanjeev Kumar had also gone to meet Hema’s parents. But Hema refused to marry. After hearing Hema’s refusal, he did not marry anyone and at the age of 47, he died of a heart attack.

Jitendra

Jitendra was also a fan of Hema Malini. Jitendra was also going to get married with Hema. Then Dharmendra came in the middle. After the breakup of the marriage, Jitendra married the air hostess Shobha Kapoor. After which she gave birth to daughter Ekta Kapoor and son Tusshar Kapoor.

Also read- Hema Malini’s father tried to keep Dharmendra away from the actress, the actor came up with this trick

Dharmendra

Dharmendra was the only one who had won among Hema’s fans. Dharmendra and Hema got married in the year 1979. Both had two daughters. Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Dharmendra also had four children from his first wife. Altogether Dharmendra is the father of six children.