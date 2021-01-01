These celebrities love their sisters very much: these celebs love their sisters very much

Entertainment

The relationship between the actor’s brother-in-law and daughter-in-law is just as interesting as the general public. Although the stars love their wives very much, there are some of them who kill their brides. These people have a very good relationship with Vahini’s friends, parents and in-laws. See who these celebrities are …

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s wife Deepika Padukone’s sister is Anisha Padukone. She stays away from publicity but fits well with Ranveer. The two have a strong bond and their relationship is like a friendship.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s sister-in-law is Karisma Kapoor. Just as Karisma and Kareena Kapoor are close in Khan, so Saif and Karisma are friends. Both have appeared in movies together.

Ajay Devgan

Ajay Devgn has two daughters-in-law. Ajay Tanisha Mukherjee and his cousin Rani Mukherjee are well-matched. Ajay is a good bully and he harasses Kajol along with his sisters-in-law.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Suzanne’s sister Farah Khan Ali also has a good friendship with the actor. Although Hrithik’s relationship with Suzanne was broken, his relationship with his daughter-in-law is still strong.

Akshay Kumar

Rinke Khanna is the sister of Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna. Akshay is in the role of protector in the life of his daughter-in-law Rinki. The bond between Twinkle, Rinke and Akshay is very strong.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas loves his wife Parineeti Chopra as much as he loves his wife Priyanka Chopra. Nick takes great care of his sister-in-law. He is always a friend to Parineeti.

Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan is separated from his wife Malaika Arora. He is now dating his girlfriend Georgia. However, he has a good relationship with Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora.

