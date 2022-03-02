These central universities will be admitted through CUCET, find out the details here – find out which university will get admission from CUCET 2022 exam.
Until last year, admissions were processed through the Delhi University Admission Test (DUET) conducted by the NTA, on the basis of undergraduate admission quality for most courses at Delhi University and for the remaining UG courses and postgraduate courses.
Last year, DU’s UG admission policy was the subject of controversy due to its high cut-off. The last few years have seen a similar trend. After this, DU decided to take admission only through admission. Yogesh Singh, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of DU, advocated for admission based on the entrance test, after which the academic council of the university approved CUCET as one of the criteria for admission.
A few months later, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also decided to go with CUCET from 2022-23. Let us know which central university will be admitted through CUCET.
Admission to these universities will be through CUCET
- Delhi University
- Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
- Assam University, Silchari
- Andhra Pradesh Central University
- Haryana Central University
- Central University of Gujarat
- Central University of Jammu
- Central University of Jharkhand
- Central University of Karnataka
- Kerala Central University
- Central University of Punjab
- Central University of Rajasthan
- South Bihar Central University
- Central University of Tamil Nadu
