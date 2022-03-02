These central universities will be admitted through CUCET, find out the details here – find out which university will get admission from CUCET 2022 exam.

The schedule for Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2022 is expected to be released next week. The common entrance test will be used in about 14 universities across the country for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Registration for the exam will start on the official website cucet.nta.nic.in. This year, as Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) decided to use CUCET for admission, more candidates are likely to sit in CUCET. Earlier, DU and JNU had separate entrance exams.Until last year, admissions were processed through the Delhi University Admission Test (DUET) conducted by the NTA, on the basis of undergraduate admission quality for most courses at Delhi University and for the remaining UG courses and postgraduate courses.

Last year, DU’s UG admission policy was the subject of controversy due to its high cut-off. The last few years have seen a similar trend. After this, DU decided to take admission only through admission. Yogesh Singh, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of DU, advocated for admission based on the entrance test, after which the academic council of the university approved CUCET as one of the criteria for admission.

A few months later, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also decided to go with CUCET from 2022-23. Let us know which central university will be admitted through CUCET.

Admission to these universities will be through CUCET



Delhi University

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Assam University, Silchari

Andhra Pradesh Central University

Haryana Central University

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Jharkhand

Central University of Karnataka

Kerala Central University

Central University of Punjab

Central University of Rajasthan

South Bihar Central University

Central University of Tamil Nadu