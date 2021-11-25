These Cheap CNG Cars Give More Mileage, Check Here Which Can Be The Best Option For You?

The demand for CNG cars in India has increased in view of the rising prices of petrol and diesel. In CNG, these cars are considered more beneficial for the people. That is why now most of the people are thinking of getting a CNG car. If you too are thinking of getting a CNG car to save money, then here are some good offers for you. These cars have some factory fitted CNG cars from Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai which give great mileage. CNG cars cut the cost of petrol and diesel by almost half.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki’s Wagon R car is a practical option, this car is considered convenient to drive by anyone of any age. The Wagon R comes with an economical 998cc petrol motor in the CNG-kit option, which is mated to a manual gearbox and can achieve a mileage of 32.52 kmpl in tough driving conditions. Currently, the Wagon R CNG variant is available only with LXi and LXi(O) trims. The price of this car has been given as ex-showroom, Rs 5.89 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios can also be a good option in CNG. Its list of features includes a reverse camera, ABS, EBD, rear A/C vents, front and rear power windows and electronics. Also, the naturally-aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine offers slightly more power (65 bhp). Mileage, though more than adequate, is 18.9 kmpl. Its price according to ex-showroom is Rs 7.53 lakh.

Maruti Ertiga

You can also buy Maruti’s MPV car Ertiga in CNG. Its CNG mileage is 26.08 kmpl. The starting ex-showroom price of the CNG variant of this car is Rs 9,66,500 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has a broad SUV-like stance, which is sure to appeal to the youth. It gets the power of just 58bhp. It claims that the mileage of 32.2 km/kg is one of the best in the list, and it is very easy to drive. Its price according to ex-showroom is Rs 5.37 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

This can also be seen in the option of a CNG car. CNG option It is available only with 5-seat configuration. It is powered by an economical 1198cc petrol motor. This car gives mileage of 19.2 km/kg. And according to its ex-showroom, the price has been given Rs 5.6 lakh.