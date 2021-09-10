These check books will be closed: Check books of Allahabad Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will be closed.

The checkbooks and MICR codes of the three banks will be invalid from October 1. These banks are Allahabad Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India. Allahabad Bank has merged with Indian Bank, effective April 1, 2020. Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India merged into Punjab National Bank (PNB) with effect from 1 April 2019.Indian Bank had informed in a tweet in August that the former Allahabad Bank’s MICR code and checkbook are only valid till September 30, 2021. These MICR codes and checkbooks will be invalid from 1 October 2021. In order to continue banking transactions without any interruption, customers should collect a new check book before October 1, 2021. Indian Bank further tweeted that customers can get new checkbooks from the nearest branch. Or you can also apply through internet banking (internet banking / online banking) or mobile banking if you want.

Also read:Additional interest up to 0.15% on term deposits! SBI’s scheme will expire on September 15

What the Punjab National Bank says

Similarly, PNB recently tweeted that the old checkbooks of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will not run from October 1, 2021. Therefore, customers should immediately replace the old checkbook of these two banks with new PNB checkbook with PNB IFSC and MICR. Applications can be made through ATM, Internet Banking or PNB One. Earlier, PNB had extended the validity of checks of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India till June 30, 2021.